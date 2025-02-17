How to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story online – stream historical crime drama from anywhere

This new four-part drama tells the story of Ruth Ellis (Lucy Boynton), the last woman to be hanged in the UK in a decision that was as much about the person she was perceived to be as the crime she committed. So keep reading as we explain how to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story online

Perhaps hoping to replicate the success of ITV’s previous miscarriage of justice drama phenomenon Mr Bates vs The Post Office, A Cruel Love explores how despite suffering years of abuse, it was Ellis’ shooting of her abuser that whipped up a societal frenzy.

A former model and escort turned successful nightclub manager, Ellis caught the eye of racing driver David Blakely (Laurie Davidson). While they were a power couple on the social scene, away from the eyes of the socialites their relationship was fraught with abuse and toxic behaviour to the point that Ellis suffered a miscarriage following a physical assault at the hands of Blakely. On Easter Sunday 1955, Ellis shot and killed her abuser. The resulting trial and sentencing has long been debated. While Ellis' confession of intent technically meant execution was mandatory, her solicitor John Bickford (Toby Jones), argued there was ample evidence that she had long been a victim and the act was committed in self defence.

A Cruel Love explores the societal pressures and assumptions around class and sex that resulted in Bickford’s pleas being ignored as well as the campaign for her reprieve following sentencing and the resulting pressures to abolish the death penalty in the UK.

Also starring Arthur Darvill, Toby Stephens and Nigel Havers, it looks to be a harrowing but important mini-series looking at how even staying within the confines of the law can result in injustice. Read on for how to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story for FREE? Viewers in the UK will be able to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story completely FREE on ITVX when it arrives in Blighty. The release date is yet to be confirmed, but it should be available to stream soon. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch A Cruel Love, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story online in the US, Canada and Australia

How to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story online in the US, Canada and Australia

BritBox is the international home of A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story with the show set to premiere in North America on Monday, February 17. Subsequent episodes will arrive weekly.

It'll also stream on BritBox in Australia, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

In the US, BritBox costs $8.99 per month, Canadian prices start at CA$10.99 while for Aussies it's $9.99. All countries offer 12 months for the price of 10.

North American viewer in Oz? Anyone from the US and Canada travelling overseas who doesn't want to wait for the new mini-series can stream as usual by using a VPN.

How to watch A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story online for FREE in the UK

Despite being made in the UK, British viewers are still awaiting a release date for A Cruel Love, which is getting a rare international release before the UK release. The good news, however, is that when it does arrive, it'll air free on ITV. It will also be available to stream for FREE both live and on demand on the ITVX streaming platform. Away from the UK when it lands? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

What you need to know about A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story trailer

A CRUEL LOVE: THE RUTH ELLIS STORY Trailer (2024) Lucy Boynton, Drama - YouTube Watch On

When is the A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story release date? A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story will begin airing on BritBox in the US and Canada on Monday, February 17. Release dates for the UK and Australia are TBC.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story episode schedule

Episode 1: Monday, February 17

Monday, February 17 Episode 2: Monday, February 24

Monday, February 24 Episode 3: Monday, March 3

Monday, March 3 Episode 4: Monday, March 10

What can we expect from A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story? The official synopsis from the BritBox reads: "A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story is a compelling true crime drama that tells the hidden story of Ruth Ellis and exposes the timeless British obsessions of class, sex, and death. Set in 1955 in the glamorous and intoxicating world of London club-land, Ruth found acclaim, aged 28, as the capital's youngest club manager. But her success soon unraveled as she became entwined in an abusive relationship with racing driver David Blakely. On trial for his murder, Ruth was condemned to die by a system that judged her for far more than her crime. "

Who is in the cast of A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story?

Lucy Boynton as Ruth Ellis

Toby Jones as John Bickford

Laurie Davidson as David Blakely

Mark Stanley stars as Desmond Cusson

Joe Armstrong as DCI Davies

Arthur Darvill as Victor Mishcon

Juliet Stevenson as Dr Charity Taylor

Toby Stephens as Ruth’s defence barrister

Nigel Havers as Judge Havers

Who was Ruth Ellis? Ruth Ellis was a popular London nightclub manager who was sentenced to death for the murder of racing driver David Blakely. At just 28, Ellis shot and killed Blakely on Easter Sunday, 1955 after being a victim of his abuse for years. While her solicitor John Bickford argued the horrific abuse was grounds for self-defence, the jury found her guilty of murder after just 20 minutes of deliberations. Ellis was hanged on July 13, 1955.