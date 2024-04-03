How to watch A Brief History of the Future online from anywhere

How to watch A Brief History of the Future

From Drake’s DreamCrew production company, A Brief History of the Future looks to challenge the oft depicted dystopian view of the future and aims to use lessons from history and groundbreaking modern science to help viewers work toward a hopeful tomorrow. So keep reading, as we explain how to watch A Brief History of the Future online and from wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Wednesday, April 3 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT TV network: PBS Free US stream: PBS website International streams: PBS Passport via PBS App (CA) Stream from anywhere: use NordVPN

Hosted by renowned futurist Ari Wallach, A Brief History of the Future will tour the globe, meeting with those who are already working toward securing a hopeful future and discuss the changes we can make today to lead us into a better tomorrow. This series will explore how economics, art, philosophy and politics can all play a part in how we approach the years to come and create a sustainable Earth for the generations ahead.

The six-part series will delve into why the present view of the future leaves so many of us overwhelmed before moving on to how stories and storytelling spark our ideas. The documentary will also look at the relationship between human empathy and how these values are applied to AI and how global cooperation can secure our goals.

Throughout the series, Wallach will discuss futurist issues with a range of experts, including French President Emmanuel Macron, solo round the world sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur, musician Grimes and FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé.

You won’t want to miss this groundbreaking look at what the future could hold, so keep reading our guide on how to watch A Brief History of the Future online from absolutely anywhere.

How to watch A Brief History of the Future FREE online in the US

A Brief History of the Future will premiere on Wednesday, April 3 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT on PBS. You can watch for FREE online via <a href="https://www.pbs.org/" data-link-merchant="pbs.org"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PBS.org and the<a href="https://www.pbs.org/pbs-video-app/" data-link-merchant="pbs.org"" data-link-merchant="pbs.org"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> PBS App. Remember: If you're away from home, you can use <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="pbs.org"" data-link-merchant="pbs.org"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TechRadar's No.1-rated VPN to unblock the PBS App when travelling outside the US to watch the show.

How to watch A Brief History of the Future in Canada

In Canada, A Brief History of the Future will be available to PBS Passport members via the PBS App.

The price of PBS Passport can vary by local station, but it's generally available to donors of $5 per month or $60 per year.

Can I watch A Brief History of the Future online in the UK?

There's currently no news of A Brief History of the Future airing in the UK.

However, UK viewers can access PBS America via Prime Video and stream a host of documentaries from the US public broadcaster, such as Ken Burns' The Vietnam War. If A Brief History of the Future does find a home in Blighty, it could well be here.

Can I watch A Brief History of the Future online in Australia?

It's a similar story in Australia, with no news of A Brief History of the Future arriving Down Under any time soon.

A Brief History of the Future episode schedule

A Brief History of the Future airs at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on PBS in the US.

Episode 1: "Beyond the Now" – Wednesday, April 3

Wednesday, April 3 Episode 2: "Chaos & Complexity" – Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Episode 3: "Once Upon a Time" – Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 17 Episode 4: "Human" – Wednesday, April 24

Wednesday, April 24 Episode 5: "Together" – Wednesday, May 1

Wednesday, May 1 Episode 6: "Tomorrows" – Wednesday, May 8

Who is featured in A Brief History of the Future? Emmanuel Macron (French President)

(French President) Pete Buttigieg (U.S. Secretary of Transportation)

(U.S. Secretary of Transportation) Vivek Murthy (U.S. Surgeon General)

(U.S. Surgeon General) Dame Ellen MacArthur (round the world sailor)

(round the world sailor) Grimes (musician)

(musician) Bjarke Ingels (architect)

(architect) Katharine Hayhoe (climate scientist)

(climate scientist) Kylian Mbappé (footballer)

What can we expect from A Brief History of the Future? The official PBS synopsis reads: "This series challenges the dystopian framework embraced by popular culture by offering a refreshing take on the future. The docuseries asks us all: how can we become the great ancestors the future needs us to be? A Brief History of the Future weaves together history, science, and unexpected ideas to expand our understanding about the impact that the choices we make today will have on our tomorrows. Each episode follows those who are working to solve our greatest challenges. The series also features valuable insights from a wide range of thinkers, scientists, developers and storytellers." Ari Wallach (Host): "“We want to create an inspiring counterpoint to the doomerism and dystopia that dominates much of today’s public discourse about the future."

Who is Ari Wallach? Ari Wallach is a renowned futurist and the founder of Longpath Labs. He has worked as a government consultant on future policy and is the author of Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs - An Antidote to Short-Termism.

A Brief History of the Future full episode guide

"Beyond the Now" – Wednesday, April 3

Join Ari Wallach on his journey to seek the individuals and ideas that can shape a better, more sustainable future for each generation to build upon.

"Chaos & Complexity" – Wednesday, April 10

Why are many of us feeling overwhelmed and afraid in this historically transformational moment in time? Ari Wallach explores how it offers unprecedented possibilities for new and needed futures we can create together.

"Once Upon a Time" – Wednesday, April 17

How do stories shape the boundaries of belief about what is possible? Ari Wallach dives into the fundamental role storytelling plays in our lives and their potential to unleash the power of human imagination and creativity moving forward.

"Human" – Wednesday, April 24

Ari Wallach investigates the human ability to increase empathy and compassion, what values we are instilling into artificial intelligence technologies, and creating a better world for human life to flourish on this planet.

"Together" – Wednesday, May 1

Throughout history, humans’ unique capacity for cooperation has set us apart. Ari Wallach explores the internal changes we enact that have the potential to impact those around us, our broader communities, and societies.

"Tomorrows" – Wednesday, May 8

Ari Wallach examines the ways we often see the concept of the future, the crucial need to think much, much bigger about what could come next, and how we all have more personal agency than we realize.