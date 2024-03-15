Wales vs Italy live: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV streams, kickoff time

The dreaded wooden spoon may be the only title on the line in Saturday's clash between Wales and Italy, but make no mistake, this has the potential to be the standout game of the day. While both teams have consistently threatened upsets over the course of the 2024 Six Nations, Italy finally made the breakthrough last weekend, leaving Wales four points adrift at the bottom of the pile.

They've been lumbered with the wooden spoon just once in the Six Nations era, and that was 21 years ago. Fullback Cameron Winnett had only just been born, and Warren Gatland's first stint in charge of Wales was still four years away.

This was always going to be a rebuilding year for Wales, but Italy's record in the tournament has historically been so poor that few can fathom the current state of play. The Azzurri have come bottom of the pile eight years in a row, but inspired by Gonzalo Quesada, they'd have to lose heavily to be leapfrogged. On the contrary, there are many who believe they could actually end up overtaking France.

The hosts will be desperate to send retiring centurion center George North out with a bang, but the last time Italy played at the Principality Stadium in 2022, it wasn't the locals who were celebrating.

HOW TO WATCH A FREE WALES VS ITALY LIVE STREAM ON BBC iPLAYER

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: BBC iPlayer (FREE) Ireland stream: RTÉ iPlayer (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

The Wales vs Italy kickoff is at 2.15pm GMT / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday, March 16. In Australia, that's 1.15am AEDT on Sunday, March 17.

Wales vs Italy venue

Saturday's game will be played at the 73,931-seater Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the second-biggest of the Six Nations venues. Still known by many as the Millennium Stadium, it features a retractable roof and employs the services of Dad the hawk to keep seagulls and pigeons at bay.

