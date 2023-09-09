Wales vs Fiji live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a free Wales vs Fiji live stream

Want to watch a free Wales vs Fiji live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. You can also watch all Wales matches on S4C for free with Welsh commentary. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and S4C when traveling abroad. Keep reading for full details on how to watch Wales vs Fiji wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, September 10 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

Wales vs Fiji preview

The 2023 Rugby World Cup starts this Sunday for Wales and Fiji, two teams with realistic ambitions of finishing in the top two of Pool C and advancing to the knockouts. With Australia favorites to win the group, this early encounter is being seen by some as a sudden death shootout between Wales and Fiji for second place (although Georgia would be in their rights to take umbrage at that).

With the familiar face of Warren Gatland in their stable – the coach who lead them to two previous World Cup semi-finals – Wales fans won't be able to help themselves but to dream that another enchanted run lies ahead. But things haven't run smoothly since his return last December. A lousy Six Nations was followed by a shared double-header with a disappointing England this summer, and obliteration at the hands of South Africa in their final warm-up game.

It hasn't helped that captain and front-row stalwart Ken Owens has been ruled out through injury, either. But then, there's still enormous mines of experience available to Gatland with Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Leigh Halfpenny all in the squad. They, and the always reliable Liam Williams, will all need to be at their best if Wales are to proceed in this tournament.

Conversely, perennial dark horses and two-time quarter-finalists Fiji have had a dream build-up, culminating in their historic first ever victory against England only a fortnight ago. Together with wins against Tonga, Samoa, Japan and a narrow defeat against this year's hosts France, the world no. 7 ranked side will fancy their chances to advance to the knockouts for the first time in 16 years.

Their second-half onslaught at Twickenham showed what attacking threat the Pacific Islanders have at their disposal in their backline, while ardent observers of the European domestic game will be all too familiar with the likes of Bristol's Semi Radradra, Northampton's Sam Matavesi and Champions Cup winning Levani Botia of La Rochelle.

With Fiji three places ahead of Wales in the world rankings, the narrative of the northern hemisphere powerhouse crushing the plucky underdog has been tipped on its head.

Here's how to watch a FREE Wales vs Fiji live stream, wherever you are.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 8pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Wales vs Fiji absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a Wales vs Fiji live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Wales vs Fiji

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Wales vs Fiji in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Some games will also be on CNBC, but this isn't one of them. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 7am Monday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji in South Africa