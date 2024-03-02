Tokyo Marathon live stream 2024: how to watch online from anywhere

The 2024 Tokyo Marathon is available to watch on Discovery+ in the UK, on FloTrack in the US and Canada. It's also free-to-air in Spain on the RTVE Play streaming service. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch the Tokyo Marathon just below.

Tokyo Marathon 2024 preview

The first World Marathon Major of the year, the 2024 Tokyo Marathon, will see world-class athletes and fun runners hit the streets of Japan’s capital to tackle a 26.2-mile course that starts at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and finishes at the picturesque Tokyo Station.

Chief among them is one of the greatest marathon runners of all time, Eliud Kipchoge. The 39-year-old Kenyan will be looking to make a statement in what will be his final race before the Paris 2024 Olympics and may well look to eclipse his own course record of 2:02:40 which he set two years ago.

While Kipchoge will want to claim victory ahead of his fifth Olympics, he will come under threat from two equally quick compatriots in Vincent Kipkemoi, who finished second in Berlin last year, and Timothy Kiplagat who has a best of 2:03:50.

The women’s race has also attracted a host of top class runners, including the reigning London and Chicago Marathon champion, Sifan Hassan. The Dutch star will be making her debut in Tokyo and can expect a tough fight against the likes of last year’s winner Rosemary Wanjiru and reigning world champion Amane Beriso Shankule.

It promises to be a fascinating race in Japan and one you won’t want to miss. So read on as we explain how to watch a 2024 Tokyo Marathon live stream from anywhere.

2024 Tokyo Marathon start time: schedule

(All times GMT)

12.05am Wheelchair Marathon

12.05am 10.7km Race

12.10am Marathon

2024 Tokyo Marathon free live stream

RTVE in Spain will show the Tokyo Marathon 2024 for free. The race is available to watch on TV and on the RTVE Play steaming service. Spanish citizens away from home will need to use a VPN to watch the free Tokyo Marathon live stream 2024 from abroad.

How to watch Tokyo Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Tokyo Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo Marathon from anywhere:

How to watch 2024 Tokyo Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

FloTrack is live streaming the Tokyo Marathon in the US, with coverage set to start at 6.50pm ET / 3.50pm PT on Saturday. A monthly FloTrack subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $210. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which also includes coverage of cycling, motorsport, rugby and American football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Tokyo Marathon in Canada

In Canada, the Tokyo Marathon is also being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year, the equivalent of US$12.49 per month. Coverage starts at 6.50pm ET / 3.50pm PT on Saturday. FloTrack covers loads of track and field events live and on demand, and offers FloTrack Originals, all of which you can watch online or on your device with the FloSport app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. Abroad right now? A good VPN will help you tap into your home coverage no matter where in the world you are right now.

2024 Tokyo Marathon live stream: how to watch in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch the 2024 Tokyo Marathon live onDiscovery Plus which costs £6.99 per month. Coverage gets underway at 12am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

