South Africa vs Romania live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online

Want to watch a free South Africa vs Romania live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch a South Africa vs Romania live stream from anywhere just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, September 17 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

South Africa vs Romania preview

The Pool B action continues with South Africa vs Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday. The two teams had somewhat different opening matches in the Rugby World Cup 2023.

South Africa ultimately overcame Scotland 18-3 in what was a tough encounter. Getting through such a match should fill them with plenty of confidence. On the other hand, Romania were thrashed 82-8 by Ireland and will be fearing a repeat against the three-time World Cup winners.

The Springboks are set to make wholesale changes for this game, giving some key men a rest. Fancied by many to go all the way, they'll want to avoid picking up any further injuries after scans on hooker Malcolm Marx revealed a knee problem that will keep him out for the rest of the tournament.

Romania first qualified for the Rugby World Cup back in 1987 but have only managed one win in nine tournament appearances. South Africa are unlikely to be their next victim. Indeed, the Boks will be looking to put in as many points as possible in case that helps decide the final standings in this pool. All the same, Romania will want to show that they are not here just to make up the numbers.

Here's how to get a FREE South Africa vs Romania live stream, wherever you are, and watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 2pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch South Africa vs Romania absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Romania live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Romania

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream South Africa vs Romania in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 11pm AEST on Sunday.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. This is also one of the games being shown on CNBC. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 9am ET / 6am PT.

How to watch South Africa vs Romania: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 1am Monday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

