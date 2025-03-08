Paris-Nice Challenge 2025 live stream: How to watch the UCI World Tour stage race

Stream Paris-Nice FREE on SBS (Australia), FranceTV (France), Rai (Italy) and Sporza / RTBF (Belgium)

The concept is simple. Start in the cold north somewhere near Paris and spend the week heading due south to warmer weather on the Mediterranean coast. The ‘Race to the Sun’ is the most prestigious of the early season stage races and this year Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) will be hoping to add his name to the illustrious list of winners.

Starting in Le Perray-en-Yvelines to the west of Paris the 2025 race features three flat stages to keep the sprinters happy, three summit finishes for the climbers, a lumpy stage perfect for a breakaway and a team-time trial which no one likes.

Hoping to add his name to the roll call of past winners that includes Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, and of course seven-time winner, Mr Paris-Nice Sean Kelly, will be the Danish superstar Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike). With no Tadej Pogačar on the start list and last year’s winner Matteo Jorgenson backing him up this means he is hot favorite for the win.

Should Vingegaard falter, however, the battle for victory could be a classic as the start sheet is stacked with talent with riders such as Ben O’Connor (Team Jayco AlUla), João Almeida and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) together with Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) all capable of finishing in top spot.

As for this year’s route, the first two stages are likely to be sprints so will see no G.C. action, then stage three is the team time trial, which should shape the pecking order somewhat before the first summit finish on stage 4. Ending with a 6.7-kilometre climb to the line which averages 7.1% this is where those interested in the win will have to stamp their authority.

Stage five is packed with climbs including a 1.7 kilometre ramp to the line that peaks at 18%, then stage 6 returns to the flat to give the sprinters another chance before the final mountainous weekend. The final summit finish is on stage 7, the 7.3 kilometre climb to Auron then the race ends the following day as usual on the Promenade des Anglais after yet more tough climbing.

Cycling fans in Australia, France, Italy and Belgium will get to watch the Paris-Nice 2025 live stream for FREE as they can tune in for free on SBS On Demand in Australia, FranceTV in France, Rai in Italy and either Sporza, or RTBF in Belgium.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Paris-Nice on Peacock which costs $79.99 per year ($139.99 ad-free) and shows almost all of the races owned by A.S.O, like the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, Paris Roubaix and many more.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Paris-Nice on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Paris-Nice live streams in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch Paris-Nice for FREE on SBS On Demand

Paris-Nice stages 2025

Stage 1 | Sunday, March 9 | Le Perray-en-Yvelines to Le Perray-en-Yvelines, 156.5km

Stage 2 | Monday, March 10 | Montesson to Bellegarde, 183.9km

Stage 3 | Tuesday, March 11 | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours to Nevers (TTT), 28.4km

Stage 4 | Wednesday, March 12 | Vichy to La Loge des Gardes, 163.4km

Stage 5 | Thursday, March 13 | Saint-Just-en-Chevalet to La Côte-Saint-André, 196.5km

Stage 6 | Friday, March 14 | Saint-Julien-En-Saint-Alban to Berre l’Étang, 209.8km

Stage 7 | Saturday, March 15 | Nice to Auron, 147.8km

Stage 8 | Sunday | Nice to Nice, 119.9km