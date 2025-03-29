Men's Curling World Championships live stream: how to watch Moose Jaw 2025 online, schedule, streaming guide

Stream Men's Curling World Championships free on NHK (Japan only)

Men's Curling World Championships run from Sat, Mar 29 to Sun, Apr 6

The Men's Curling World Championships favorites may just feel a chill creeping up their spines at Moose Jaw. Hosts Canada have recalibrated their rink, while top-ranked Scotland, reigning champions Sweden and Winter Olympics hosts Italy have gone off the boil at the wrong time.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Men's Curling World Championships 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

2014 Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs has taken over from Brad Gushue for Canada, who have been runners-up at the past three worlds, and five of the last six. Niklas Edin, meanwhile, has led Sweden to glory seven times, though they've plummeted to number 13 in the rankings due to their barren recent form.

While Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Italy's Joel Retornaz aren't quite as bereft as Sweden at the moment, there's an opportunity for Germany’s Team Marc Muskatewitz and Switzerland’s Team Yannick Schwaller.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Men's Curling World Championships live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Men's Curling World Championships 2025 live streams online for FREE

Curling fans in Japan can watch Men's Curling World Championships 2025 for FREE, as games are being shown on NHK.

If you're a resident of Japan and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Watch Men's Curling World Championships live streams from abroad

The Men's Curling World Championships is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to fork out for a new subscription, or you want your preferred commentary team?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Men's Curling World Championships live streams in the US

To watch the Men's Curling World Championships in the US, you'll need to subscribe to the Curling Channel, a streaming service that's run by the World Curling Federation.

An event pass costs $24.99, while a day pass costs $5.99, a game pass costs $2.99, and a playoffs/final pass costs $11.99.

Outside the US during the competition?

How to watch Men's Curling World Championships live streams in the UK

In the UK, comprehensive coverage of the Men's Curling World Championships is being provided by TNT Sports, across several of its channels.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+, which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You'll also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use a VPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Men's Curling World Championships live streams in Canada

TSN is providing coverage of Moose Jaw 2025 in Canada. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, you'll be able to log in to the TSN website with the details of your provider for access to a Men's Curling World Championships live stream.

It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from just $8 a month or $80 annually (plus tax).

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Men's Curling World Championships live streams in Australia

The rights to the 2025 Men's Curling World Championships haven't been picked up by any big-name broadcasters in Australia, but you can still tune in via the World Curling Federation's dedicated streamer, the Curling Channel.

Event passes cost US$24.99, while day passes cost US$5.99, game passes cost US$2.99, and playoffs/final passes cost US$11.99.

Outside Australia?