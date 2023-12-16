Liverpool vs Man Utd live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Liverpool vs Man Utd live stream

You can watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on NBC and Peacock TV in the US, and Sky Sports in the UK. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd from anywhere just below.

Liverpool vs Man Utd preview

Liverpool vs Man Utd is one of the fiercest rivalries in English football, one that produces classic memories near-enough every single season. Last year, the Red Devils came into the game as overwhelming favourites but were duly pummelled 7-0 – their heaviest ever defeat in this fixture. This time around, they’re in dire straits and Liverpool are at the top of the league...

Sunday’s clash is expected to attract the biggest crowd Anfield has seen for 50 years, with the expanded Anfield Road Stand upper tier set to open for the very first time. If that’s not a signal of intent, we’re not sure what is.

The Reds enter the weekend four points ahead of City, two clear of Aston Villa, and one ahead of Arsenal. But perhaps best of all, they’ve crept to the summit without really hitting top gear. Even Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have expected the summer rebuild to go quite this well, quite this soon.

United, by comparison, have become a joy-sucking black hole. The 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth last weekend was followed by elimination from European competition, and, while sacking managers has never fixed their problems, patience with Erik ten Hag is beginning to wear thin.

If there was a sign of the times for this club, it’s the growing speculation that captain Bruno Fernandes got himself suspended for this game intentionally. Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Man Utd live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on both NBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for EPL soccer this season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC or USA Network. How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd without cable Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is from $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month but new users get $20 off their first month. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or Fubo and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Liverpool vs Man Utd in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Liverpool vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd in the UK

The Liverpool vs Man Utd game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Man Utd as if you were at home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Liverpool vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday. Fubo Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on FuboTV while abroad. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Liverpool vs Man Utd is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 3.30am AEDT lin the early hours of Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Liverpool vs Man Utd on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5.30am NZDT bright and early on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Use a VPN if you're travelling abroad.

