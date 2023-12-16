Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream: how to watch boxing online – prices, fight time, full card
Can Edwards neutralise Rodriguez's 7-inch reach advantage?
Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream
You can find the Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Saturday’s 12-round flyweight unification bout at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Best of all, the boxing showdown is not a PPV. Full details on how to watch a Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream just below.
|Date: Saturday, December 16
|Start time (main card): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Dec 17) / 12pm AEDT (Dec 17)
|Rodriguez vs Edwards ring walk time (est): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am GMT (Dec 17) / 3pm AEDT (Dec 17)
|Live stream: DAZN (worldwide)
Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards: preview
Two standout flyweights face off in a division-defining world title unification bout at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, with Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez (18-0) putting his WBO title on the line and Sunny "Showtime" Edwards (20-0) laying down his IBF belt.
Having only secured the belt in April (after vacating the WBC super flyweight title, which he successfully defended twice, in order to move up a weight class), this marks 23-year-old Rodriguez's maiden title defence at flyweight. What he lacks in experience, however, he makes up for with frightening physicality.
The American southpaw has developed a reputation as an ultra-attack minded aggressor, and he holds a massive 7-inch reach advantage over his opponent, which could prove pivotal for a multitude of reasons.
Edwards is a point-scoring master whose key strengths are ducking punches and striking on the counter, but both will prove supremely difficult against a fighter who's the boxing equivalent of Mister Fantastic. Get caught on the inside and Rodriguez, who's knocked out 60% of his opponents, has the power to deck him.
Edwards' 20% knockout percentage, which can best be described as modest, is a direct product of his gameplan, but if Plan A doesn't work the 27-year-old Brit doesn't really have a Plan B to fall back on. You don't keep hold of a world title for more than two years and defend it four times without having something about you, but against Rodriguez he's going to have to be perfect.
Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream from any location.
How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards from anywhere
Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards all over the world, and it's not locked behind a PPV fee.
In the UK, DAZN costs £9.99 a month if you sign up for a year. Alternatively, an Annual Super Saver is priced at £99.99 as a one-off payment. A Flexible pass costs £19.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.
A DAZN sub in the US will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year.
In Canada, DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month or $199.99 per year.
In Australia, there's only one subscription tier for DAZN, costing $13.99 per month.
Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards full card
- Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, WBO/IBF flyweight unification
- Akhmadaliev vs Gonzalez, 12 rounds, WBA junior featherweight eliminator
- Galal Yafai vs Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight
- Peter McGrail vs Ja’Rico O’Quinn, 10 rounds, junior featherweight
- Joe McGrail vs Brandon Rosales Marquez, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Junaid Boston vs Gordie Russ II, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
- Arturo Popoca vs Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, junior featherweight
- Albert Gonzalez vs Robenilson Vieira de Jesus, 6 rounds, featherweight
