Ireland vs Romania live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online

Want to watch a free Ireland vs Romania live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch an Ireland vs Romania live stream from anywhere just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 9 Kick-off time: 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT / 11.30pm AEST Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

Ireland vs Romania preview

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks-off for Ireland and Romania on Saturday. Ireland are among the favorites to win the tournament. No surprise, given that Andy Farrell’s side are ranked no 1 in the world and have a host of world-class talent in their squad. That includes flanker Josh van der Flier who was named World Player of the Year for 2022.

Ireland will be boosted by the return of legendary fly-half and captain Johnny Sexton, after serving a three-game ban for misconduct following a clash with match officials back in May. Number eight Jack Conan, prop Dave Kilcoyne and hooker Ronan Kelleher are all fit and available too. However, hooker Dan Sheehan is not quite ready for match action after a foot injury.

Romania, meanwhile, are 19th in the world rankings, languishing below the likes of the USA and Portugal. They only made it through to France after Spain fielded an ineligible player in the qualifying tournament.

Romania may be the underdogs, but they do have Rugby World Cup experience. They have played in the tournament 9 times. However, they have never gone beyond the Pool stage. Their squad contains only one player who plays in a top-tier domestic league - winger Atila Septar plies his trade for Toulon.

Getting the win, and a bonus point, is crucial for the men in green. South Africa, ranked no 2 in the world, are with them in Pool B, as are Scotland. Losing to Romania is unthinkable.

Not only did Ireland get that Six Nations Grand Slam, they are on a 13-game unbeaten run. It should be an easy win to kickstart their campaign, but you never know…here's how to watch a FREE Ireland vs Romania live stream, wherever you are.

How to watch Ireland vs Romania: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 2.30pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Ireland vs Romania absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Ireland vs Romania from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch an Ireland vs Romania live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Ireland vs Romania

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Ireland vs Romania in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 11.30pm AEST on Saturday night.

How to watch Ireland vs Romania in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Some games will also be on CNBC, but this isn't one of them. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT.

How to watch Ireland vs Romania: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 1.30am Sunday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

