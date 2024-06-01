How to watch USA vs Canada: live stream T20 World Cup 2024

Looking to watch USA vs Canada at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024? You're in the right place. We have full broadcast and live stream details just below.

Remember, if you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere.

USA vs Canada T20 live stream: preview

The USA vs Canada is the first match of the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. These may not be two well-known cricketing nations, but it should be a great way to start things off as they look to get an opening win before facing tougher opposition.

This is the first time both these countries will compete in a cricket World Cup. The USA qualified as co-hosts, while Canada made it through the process to the now-expanded tournament.

Cricket is growing Stateside, with the burgeoning Major League Cricket competition. The home side have also scored a couple of impressive results recently, beating Bangladesh in two warmup matches. They also beat their opponents when they played each other in April. However, the Canadians had a good run in qualifying to earn their place at this tournament, defeating the likes of Nepal and the UAE.

There may not be a host of well-known stars playing in this match – we will see plenty of them as the tournament goes on. However, these are players looking to make their mark on the cricketing world and it should be a fiercely fought contest in front of a passionate home crowd.

Read on to find out how to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 USA vs Canada live stream, and tincluding options to watch for FREE in India, wherever you are.

Watch USA vs Canada live stream for free

Cricket fans in India can watch USA vs Canada for FREE on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is also be free-to-air on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

If you're abroad during the tournament, however, and you don't want to pay for coverage you can get for free at home, there is another option – you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN. Read on to find out how.

How to watch USA vs Canada from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere:

Global USA vs Canada live streams

How to watch USA vs Canada live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in the US. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. You can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

How to watch USA vs Canada live stream for FREE in India

The T20 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app. It's important to note, however, that the free option is only available on mobile devices, so if you want to watch a T20 Cricket World Cup live stream on a bigger screen, you'll need to fork out for a Disney Star subscription. Indian residents traveling overseas who want to watch their usual Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch USA vs Canada for FREE in Pakistan

You can watch T20 World Cup 2024 games, including USA vs Canada, on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home – all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to live stream of USA vs Canada in Australia

Cricket fans down under can keep up with all the action in a new place – Prime Video. The Amazon service is the place to watch every match from the T20 World Cup 2024, including USA vs Canada. Even better, members can access the games at no extra cost to their usual subscription. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Away from Australia but don't want to miss out? Use NordVPN to access your usual service.

How to watch USA vs Canada live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has been the go-to place to watch live cricket in the UK for the last two decades. Every match of the T20 World Cup 2024, including USA vs Canada, is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles and various other streaming devices. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now(formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

