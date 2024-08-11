How to watch Tour de France Femme 2024: free live streams and key dates

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 to see the very best bike riders in the world take on the very biggest race on the planet, with a blockbuster finale on the mythical Alpe d'Huez. Below, we have all the info on how to watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is the women's version of the Tour de France, revamped and returned to the calendar as of two years ago, and anticipation is high after two thrillers in the past two editions. The race spans eight stages, with a foreign start in the Netherlands and a set-piece final-day showdown on the famous hairpins of Alpe d'Huez, perhaps cycling's most famous mountain.

With some stages set to culminate in high-speed bunch sprints, some featuring punchy hills and some exposed to the wind, plus one short individual time trial, all before the race reaches the Alps in the final weekend, it's an all-round test for the riders and sure-fire entertainment for fans. Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx-Protime), the 2023 champion, is the favourite to defend the yellow jersey but will have to fend off the likes of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).

Here's where to watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event dates: August 12-18

August 12-18 Stage 1 start time: 12:45 CET / 08:45 ET / 22:45 AEST / 13:45 BST Best free streams SBS On-demand (AUS)

(AUS) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Tour de France Femmes 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 for free with English language commentary on SBS TV channel and SBS On-Demand streaming service in Australia.

SBS – (All stages FREE for viewers in Australia)

Other, non-English language Tour de France Femmes free streams can be found on: RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), Caracol (Colombia), RCN (Colombia), TV2 (Denmark), France TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), RTVE (Spain), TG4 (Ireland), ARD (Germany) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Tour de France Femmes for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Tour de France Femmes 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Tour de France Femmes 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 live streams in the US

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Tour de France Femmes belong to NBC in the USA.

The Tour de Femmes 2024 live stream is on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. There will also be coverage on the CNBC cable TV channel.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

If you want to watch on cable in the States, you'll need a cable replacement service such as Sling TV or FuboTV to pick up CNBC, along with a host of other channels.

How to watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

There is free-to-air coverage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in Spain, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, Belgium and Denmark, as mentioned above.

Paid-for satellite TV coverage is also available, with Eurosport holding pan-European rights across 54 territories including the UK and Ireland. This can be streamed online using the streaming service of Eurosport's parent company, Discovery. A Discovery Plus subscription starts at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, and will allow viewers to watch all eight stages from start to finish.

How to watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the Tour de France Femmes 2024 is available for free on SBS TV and its online streaming platform.

How to watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Cycling streaming service FloBikes, part of FloSports, carries the rights to the Tour de France Femmes in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $29.99/month or $150/year.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Tour de France Femmes TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

South America

ESPN has rights to the Tour de France Femmes covering 48 territories across Central and South America. It is available on satellite television and streaming with subscriptions.

TV5 Monde is also showing the race and is available across the Continent on satellite television.

In Colombia, there is free-to-air coverage on two separate networks: Caracol and RCN.

Asia Pacific

Eurosport Asia-Pacific holds pan-Asian rights for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes. This is available on satellite TV packages but can also be streamed online via the Discovery Plus platform.

In Japan, JSports will show the 2024 Tour de France Femmes on its TV channel and streaming service.

In China, the race is available on Zhibo.tv.

Africa

Satellite TV provider SuperSport has Tour de France Femmes rights in South Africa and the rest of Subsaharan Africa. Additionally, TV5 Monde has rights in Subsaharan Africa. You can watch SuperSport or TV5 Monde through lives streams or the DStv satellite service.

In North Africa, the race will be shown available on TV5 Monde, which is available on satellite TV services across the region.

Middle East

Abu Dhabi Sports holds the rights in Abu Dhabi, with satellite TV broadcast and online streaming.

For the rest of the Middle East, the race is available on TV5 Monde, which is available on satellite TV services across the Middle East.

Can I watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in several territories listed have free Tour de France Femmes 2024 coverage. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Tour de France Femmes free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Tour de France Femmes 2024? The 2024 Tour de France Femmes takes place between August 12 and August 18, with one stage per day. Stage 1 runs from Rotterdam to Le Haye in the Netherlands. The timings (finish time being the earliest estimate) are as follows: Start: 12:45 CET / 08:45 ET / 22:45 AEST / 13:45 BST Finish: 15:33 CET / 11:33 ET / 01:33 (August 13) AEST / 16:33 BST

Can I watch Tour de France Femmes 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the Tour de France Femmes on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@letourfemmes) and Facebook (LeTourFemmes).