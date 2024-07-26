How to watch Tennis at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

How-to
By
published

Tennis broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on his way to winning the French Open title at Roland Garros, Paris, in 2024.
(Image credit: Tim Goode/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch the tennis at Olympics 2024 as some of the best players in the world descend on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Below we have all the information on how to watch tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Tennis has traditionally been played on hard courts at the Olympics, but this year provides an opportunity for clay court specialists to contest for medals. That means Norway’s two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud will be a major threat in the men’s tournament, while Poland’s four-time French Open champion Iga Świątek is the overwhelming favorite in the women’s singles. 

Spain will be confident of securing a medal as both Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will compete in the singles, as well as teaming up in the doubles. Germany will hope Alexander Zverev can retain his Olympic title and he certainly has the game to excel on clay, while Ugo Humbert and Caroline Garcia will lead the charge for hosts France.

Here's where to watch the tennis and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch tennis at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 27 – August 4
  • Daily start: 6am ET / 11am BST
  • Finals dates: August 2 – 4

Best free streams

FREE tennis Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch the tennis at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic tennis. 

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic tennis for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch tennis Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The tennis live streams from Olympics 2024 will be shown on Peacock as well as NBC, MSNBC and USA in the States. 

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC and Golf Channel cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch tennis Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers the most comprehensive coverage across the region, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams.

Plans usually start at £6.99 per month in the UK for the Discovery Plus Standard plan (which gets you access to all the Olympic action), but from July 17 – August 11 you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer which cuts the price to £3.99 per month. New customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

The BBC and RTÉ are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic tennis broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic tennis for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include free live streams of the tennis. 

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the tennis at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic tennis takes place between Saturday, July 27 until Sunday, August 4. Start times are at approximately 11am BST each day.

The 2024 Olympic tennis medal days and finals are on August 2–4. 

Can I watch 2024 Olympic tennis on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.