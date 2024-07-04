How to watch Spain vs Germany live stream: Euro 2024 for free
Spain vs Germany broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
The Spain vs Germany live stream should be the final – in fact it was the final as recently as 2008 – but this Euro 2024 match is instead a blockbuster quarter-final. Star boys against hosts: it's everything international tournaments should be about. Below we have all the information on how to watch Spain vs Germany from anywhere in the world with details on TV channels and free streams.
Spain have lit up this tournament thanks to vibrant wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal. They have victories from 14 of their last 16 games, and have won their Euro 2024 matches by an aggregate 9-1 score. Yet la Roja have only made it past this stage at a major tournament once since 2012 and have a habit of failing to take their chances in big games and losing on penalties – only England have a worst shootout record.
Germany will want to take advantage of any mental fragility. Hardly the sturdiest of beasts in recent years, the hosts have found their form when it matters and are unbeaten in 2024. Jamal Musiala is the tournament's joint-top scorer on three. The Bayern Munich man links brilliantly with deep-lying center-forward Kai Havertz. Will coach Julian Nagelsmann go for battering ram Niclas Fullkrug this time, though?
Spain vs Germany Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST
Best free stream
- ITV1 and ITVX (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Spain vs Germany live stream broadcasters
You can watch Spain vs Germany for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
Other, non-English language Spain vs Germany free streams can be found on ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and Servus (Austria).
Use a VPN to access Spain vs Germany for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any Spain vs Germany stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Spain vs Germany live stream in the US
The Spain vs Germany live stream is on FOX in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There were also 6 group stage games that were exclusive to FuboTV and Vix.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official Spain vs Germany broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch Spain vs Germany for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does Spain vs Germany start?
Spain vs Germany starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Friday, 5 July 2024.
Here are the Spain vs Germany kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT
- UK – 5pm BST
- Mexico – 10am CST
- Brazil – 1pm BRT
- Central Europe – 6pm CET
- South Africa – 6pm SAST
- India – 9.30pm IST
- Singapore – 12am SGT (Jul. 6)
- Australia – 2am AEST (Jul. 6)
- New Zealand – 4am NZST (Jul. 6)
Can I watch the Spain vs Germany on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with Spain vs Germany on UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
