How to watch Showtrial season 2 online from anywhere

Watch Showtrial season 2 online

The BBC crime drama is back with a brand new cast and drama aplenty. There's a high-profile murder case to solve - and a serving police officer is the man in the frame... Here's where to watch Showtrial season 2 online for free and from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Sunday, October 6 at 9pm BST / 4pm ET TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

A high-profile climate activist uses his last words to name his killer: a serving police officer. But was this a tragic accident or a shocking murder? A brand new cast, including Adeel Akhtar, Michael Socha and Joe Dempsie, stars in this gripping legal thriller.

With only five episodes to get through, this is a fast-paced drama that will keep you guessing throughout. Expect to watch from the edge of your seat.

Read on as we explain how to watch Showtrial season 2 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Showtrial season 2 in the UK

If you're keen to watch Showtrial season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Can you watch Showtrial season 2 in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make Showtrial season 2 available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Watch Showtrial S2 online and on TV in the UK

You can watch Showtrial season 2 for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. The first episode will air at 9pm BST on Sunday, 6 October. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Showtrial season 2.

Can you watch Showtrial season 2 in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if Showtrial season 2 will air in Canada.

Can you watch Showtrial season 2 in Australia?

Any plans to make Showtrial season 2 available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Showtrial season 2 episode guide

Episode 1

When a climate activist is left for dead after a hit-and-run, he uses his dying words to name his killer - a serving police officer. With the country divided, will defence solicitor Sam Malik take on the trial of the decade?

Episode 2

As Southgate builds his case against Justin, attention turns to the D4 police chat group. With phones wiped and fellow officers saying nothing, could D4 hold the key evidence?

Episode 3

With the trial approaching, Justin on remand and violence on the streets, the pressure on the legal teams is intense. Struggling with Justin’s volatile personality, his own insomnia and an absence of medication, Sam reaches breaking point.

Episode 4

The trial begins, with battling protestors outside the courthouse. As the prosecution lay out their case against Justin, Sam and barrister Grainne pick holes in their evidence. But their biggest challenge may come in the form of Justin himself. Can Sam keep his dangerously unstable client under control?

Episode 5

As the trial resumes after Justin’s shocking outburst, he finally takes to the stand and the question is put to the jury: is Justin Mitchell mad or bad? With Felix pointing to a bigger picture and the public baying for blood, Sam tries desperately to save his client. What choice will the jury make?