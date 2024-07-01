How to watch Romania vs Netherlands live stream: Euro 2024 for free

Romania ended up topping a tightly contested Group E, but they did so on just four points – the lowest total of any group winner. That's not hugely surprising considering none of their performances were particularly convincing – even their 3-0 win over Ukraine came with the help of some goalkeeping blunders – but their Tuesday opponents haven't impressed so far either.

The Netherlands also finished on four points, but that was only good enough to earn them third place in Group D. Their last game was a 3-2 defeat to group winners Austria that Ronald Koeman's side never looked in control of. They just couldn't cope with Austria's hard running, and while Romania are unlikely to cause them the same kind of problems, the Oranje fans will be looking for a big improvement here.

Here's where to watch Romania vs Netherlands live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Romania vs Netherlands Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Tuesday, July 2

Tuesday, July 2 Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST Best free stream BBC One and BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Romania vs Netherlands live stream broadcasters

You can watch Romania vs Netherlands for free with English language commentary on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Romania vs Netherlands free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Romania vs Netherlands for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Romania vs Netherlands stream

How to watch Romania vs Netherlands live stream in the US

The Romania vs Netherlands live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US.

If you're looking to pick up FOX and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time (i.e. right after Euro 2024) if that's all you want it for.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Romania vs Netherlands broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Romania vs Netherlands for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Romania vs Netherlands start? The Romania vs Netherlands match starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Tuesday, July 2. Here are the Romania vs Netherlands kick-off times around the world:

USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT

UK – 5pm BST

Mexico – 10am CST

Brazil – 1pm BRT

Central Europe – 6pm CET

South Africa – 6pm SAST

India – 9.30pm IST

Singapore – 12am SGT (Wed)

Australia – 2am AEST (Wed)

New Zealand – 4am NZST (Wed)

Can I watch Romania vs Netherlands on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with Romania vs Netherlands on UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).