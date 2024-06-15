How to watch Poland vs Netherlands: live stream Euro 2024 online

The Poland vs Netherlands live stream will kick off the Group D action at Euro 2024 on Sunday, June 16, and both sides will be desperate for a result after enduring late injury scares in the build up to the tournament.

Poland must do without inspirational captain Robert Lewandowski, who pulled a hamstring in Monday's 2-1 friendly defeat of Turkey and faces a fight to play any part in what seems the 35-year-old's final shot at producing in a major tournament final. Though ageing, the Barcelona hitman remains the Eagles' best player so much will depend on the defense, led by qualifying hero Wojciech Szczesny, the former Arsenal goalkeeper's penalty-saving heroics seeing off Wales in the play-offs.

The Dutch aren't without their own injury issues. Influential midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners have left the squad – the former expected after struggling with an ankle complaint, the latter a devastating blow following a fine season at Europa League winners Atalanta – to be replaced by Ian Maatsen and Joshua Zirkzee. Ronald Koeman will rely on captain Virgil van Dijk's leadership abilities more than ever.

Here's where to watch Poland vs Netherlands live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Poland vs Netherlands Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, June 16

Sunday, June 16 Kick-off time: 9am ET / 2pm BST Best free stream BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

(U.K.) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Poland vs Netherlands live stream broadcasters

You can watch Poland vs Netherlands for free with English language commentary on BBC in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Other, non-English language Poland vs Netherlands free streams can be found on ARD or ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 or M6 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), RTBF or VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ORF or Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Poland vs Netherlands for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Poland vs Netherlands stream

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands live streams in the US

The Poland vs Netherlands live stream is on FS1 in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There are also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo Sports Network and ViX.

FSN is a free stream. You can watch direct on the Fubo Sports Network site or pick up the channel through Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus or Plex.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Poland vs Netherlands broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Poland vs Netherlands for free? Check your local broadcaster above but viewers in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 3pm local time (Germany) on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Here are the Poland vs Netherlands kick-off times around the world:

USA – 9am ET / 6am PT

UK – 2pm BST

Mexico – 7am CST

Brazil – 10am BRT

Central Europe – 3pm CET

South Africa – 3pm SAST

India – 6:30pm IST

Singapore – 9pm SGT

Australia – 11pm AEST

New Zealand – 1am NZST (Jun. 17)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).