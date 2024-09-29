How to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping online from anywhere

Watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping

They're in the same broadcast slot, but Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris' first project since the suspension of Top Gear is the very definition of gentle TV, as the adrenaline junkies set out in search of local wisdom in Sweden, Greece and Switzerland for the sake of their health. Here's where to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday, September 29 at 8pm BST TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

There's nothing really wrong with them, it's just that Paddy recently turned 50 and Chris will reach the milestone in January. Rather than Mortimer and Whitehouse, therefore, this is more a case of Gordon, Gino and Fred.

The duo will brave icy waters, rock climbing and a wellness resort, while Paddy will attempt to get the inhabitants of Ikaria, one of the world's five Blue Zones, hooked on Bingo, if not its traditional accompaniments – cigarettes and lager.

Read on as we explain how to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping from anywhere in the world.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping for FREE

You can watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. All three episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, September 29, and they'll air on TV at 8pm BST on consecutive Sundays. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping for free.

Can you watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping will air in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping in Australia?

Any plans to make Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping on BBC iPlayer from abroad.