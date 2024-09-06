How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns: live stream College Football 2024 from anywhere

Watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns live streams to see if the Michigan Wolverines can make it consecutive wins to start their championship defence. The Texas Longhorns also triumphed in Week 1. After falling short at the semi-final stage, they will desperately want a win at the home of the champions. Below, we have all the info on how to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns college football from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and live streams.

The Michigan Wolverines are at home for the second consecutive week. They will defend their Ann Arbor fortress with fury and ferocity but new head coach Sherrone Moore has stressed that his side will need a fast start if they're to beat the visitors.

Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns opened their campaign with a deafening 52-0 win against the Colorado State Rams. Now in his fourth season the head coach has in place a hungry, young team ready to challenge the elite, and, with Quinn Ewers, a QB that can take them all the way. Voters ranked them as the third best team in the country while Michigan's new coaching staff and greener squad called them 10th in the same standings.

Ready for to see passionate fans and major pageantry? Here's how to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns with our college football 2024 live streams guide.

Watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sat, Sep 7

Sat, Sep 7 Kick off time: 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST Best streams FOX via Sling or FuboTV (US)

(US) Kayo Sports free trial (Australia)

(Australia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns live streams in the US

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns will be live on FOX in the USA from 12pm ET / 9am PT.

If you don't have cable, Sling TV is a great option for the college football season.

Sling Orange ($40/month) gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN 3. Sling Blue (from $40/month) gets you NFL Network plus NBC, ABC and Fox affiliates (in select markets). Or, you can combine them both.

Meanwhile, the Sling Orange + Blue plan with Sports Extra add-on ($70/month) adds ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network and more.

Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Sling from anywhere.

Fans based in the US can watch college football live streams on Sling TV.

A slightly more expensive alternative is Fubo, which includes all of the above channels, plus CBS and CBS Network, for the price of $79.99 a month. New users get a 7-day free trial.

College football fans would be wise to look at ESPN Plus too, as it holds the exclusive rights to a dizzying number of college football games. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month.

Use a VPN to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns 2024 stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual college football 2024 stream from abroad.

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns online in the UK

College football rights are held by Sky Sports in the UK, with the network tending to show up to three games each weekend.

The Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns live stream will not be on Sky Sports NFL.

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns live streams in Australia

College football fans in Australia can live stream Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns on Kayo Sports.

Sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns live streams in Canada

TSN is the place to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns college football in Canada. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

Can I watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns for free? There are no out-and-out free college football broadcasters, but it is possible to watch some games for free. That's because Fubo in the US and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch college football from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024/25 College Football season? The 2024 college football season runs from August 24 to December 14, after which the new 12-team playoffs begin on Friday, December 30. The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025.

Can I watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 College Football events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NCAAFootball) and Facebook (NCAA DI Football).