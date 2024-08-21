How to watch college football 2024: live streams and TV channels, Week 0

Watch college football 2024 live streams to set out on the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 2024/25 season ushers in the era of the expanded 12-team playoff format, and below we have all the info on how to watch college football from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and free streams.

The college football playoff has tripled in size from four teams, with the four highest-ranked conference champions set to earn byes to the quarter-finals. The SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC are, on paper, the strongest conferences, while the Pac-12 is all but dead in the water after an exodus of 10 schools.

Colorado Buffaloes (Big 12) quarterback Shedeur Sanders begins the campaign as the favorite to go first in the next NFL Draft. His teammate, the two-way phenomenon Travis Hunter, who excels as both a cornerback and wide receiver, Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) defensive end James Pearce Jr., and defensive tackle Mason Graham of the reigning champion Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten), are generating serious interest too.

Here's where to watch college football live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch college football 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Regular season: Aug 24 – Dec 14

Aug 24 – Dec 14 College Football Playoff National Championship: Jan 20, 2025 Best free streams Kayo 7-day free trial (Australia)

(Australia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Florida State vs Georgia Tech (Dublin, Ireland) – 12pm ET (ESPN/Sling)

(Dublin, Ireland) – 12pm ET (ESPN/Sling) Montana State at New Mexico – 4pm ET (FS1/Sling)

– 4pm ET (FS1/Sling) SMU at Nevada – 8pm ET (CBSSN)

– 8pm ET (CBSSN) Delaware State at Hawaii – 11:59pm ET (Spectrum PPV/Team1Sports)

College football broadcasting rights are split between 20 different channels in the US, but you don't need to subscribe to all of them in order to watch the bulk of the action.

OTT service Sling TV would be our top recommendation.

The Sling Orange + Blue plan and Sports Extra addon gets you ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, USA Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Big Ten Network in all major markets, plus ABC, Fox and NBC in select markets.

The usual cost is $70 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

Fans based in the US can watch college football live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service is probably the cheapest way to watch the 2024/25 season without cable. You can choose and customize your college football channel lineup, and even pause it when the season ends.

A slightly more expensive alternative is Fubo, which includes all of the above channels, plus CBS and CBS Network, for the price of $79.99 a month. However, new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

Hardcore college football fans would be wise to look at ESPN Plus too, as it holds the exclusive rights to a dizzying number of college football games. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to Disney Plus and Hulu content.

College football rights are held by Sky Sports in the UK, with the network tending to show up to three games each weekend.

You can watch via the usual satellite channels and the Sky Stream service. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day.

College football fans in Australia can live stream games on ESPN or Kayo Sports.

ESPN channels are available via a Foxtel subscription, whereas the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

TSN is the place to watch college football in Canada. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

Can I watch 2024 college football for free? There are no out-and-out free college football broadcasters, but it is possible to watch some games for free. That's because Fubo in the US and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch 2024 college football from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does college football start? The 2024 college football season runs from August 24 to December 14, after which the new 12-team playoffs begin. The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled to take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025

Can I watch 2024 college football on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 college football events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NCAAFootball) and Facebook (NCAA DI Football).