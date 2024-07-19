Where to buy EA Sports College Football 25 and the latest on stock

If you want some quickfire advice on where to buy EA Sports College Football 25 then we've got you covered.

The game has proved incredibly popular in the run-up to its release today (July 19, 2024) - so much so that some retailers haven't been able to keep up with stock! As a result, we're here to lay it out simply and get you moving in the right direction, quickly, to pick up your copy of the game.

Bringing back the series for the first time since 2013, when NCAA Football 14 released, there has been a tremendous amount of excitement and hype in the run-up to release as folks look to dive back into the world of college football.

We've kept the options pretty straightforward below, so you should know where to buy EA Sports College Football 25 promptly and get to where you need to be quick. Have at it!

$69.99 at Best Buy

Thankfully Best Buy does have stock of the PS5 game available to order right now. Bag your copy here and maybe pick it up in time for the weekend!

$69 at Walmart

Walmart too has stock of the game on PS5, so this is an easy place to bag your copy of the game right now. You can also pick a Steelbook edition for no extra cost if that's up your street.



$69.99 at GameStop

Video game retailer also has stable stock of the game right now on PS5 and is a surefire place to go for the game. If you fancy going big, you can also save $25 with purchases over $250 - handy if you want to buy a PS5 at the same time.

$69.99 at Amazon - Out of stock!

Amazon US has run out of stock of the game! It's incredibly surprising, I know, but as we speak, the PS5 game is not available at Amazon - you can still make a purchase at the list price, but the game isn't available to be sent out to you yet.

$69.99 at Best Buy

Head over to Best Buy if you want the Xbox version and prefer to shop there - stock seems steady and readily available.

$69.99 at Walmart

No stock trouble here at Walmart where the standard edition of the game is ready to buy, However, if you were looking for the steelbook version, that does seem to be out of stock right now, sadly.

$69.99 at GameStop

GameStop has the Xbox Series X version of the game ready and in stock too for all your Football needs.

$69 at Amazon - Out of stock!

In barely-believable news, the Xbox Series X version of EA Sports College Football 25 is also out of stock at Amazon! However, like the PS5 version, you can still order it at this price, but there's no word on when stock will come back or when your order will arrive with you.

If you're not in the US or want to keep your options open, then the below tool will also show the latest and lowest prices for wherever you are.