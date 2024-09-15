How to watch Married at First Sight UK season 9 online anywhere

Grab your veil, fire the cannon and pop the champagne, MAFS UK is back for 2024! Best of all, we’re being promised one of the most exciting seasons ever to air from the creators. This reality TV mega-hit seems to get better and better. Find out how to watch Married at First Sight UK season 9 online where you are.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK online First episode: Monday, September 16 at 9pm BST Channel: E4 Free stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

If you have missed out on the previous seasons of this hit reality show, here’s how it all works – relationship experts put previously unmatchable singles into couples. The twist is that these couples only meet for the first time at their wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, we all get to watch and find out who stays hitched and who gets ditched.

There are 16 contestants, eight couples, in total. Paul Carrick Brunson and Charlene Douglas are back to host the show, with expert advice once again from Mel Schilling. Based on the clips that have been released prior to the premiere episodes, we’re in for a season of thrills and spills. One of the clips sees a male contestant wearing fake teeth at the ceremony to check she's "a laugh". It doesn't go well...

Everything suggests this new season will once again deliver some classic reality moments from the altar and beyond, so read on to find out how to watch Married at First Sight UK season 9 online from anywhere.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 9 FREE online in the UK

Married at First Sight UK fans can watch the marital drama for free. Episodes of season 9 began airing from 9pm BST from Monday, September 16. New episodes are on every Monday – Thursday. If you want to watch live on a device, or catch up at a later date, you can find episodes on Channel 4's on-demand service online - for free no less! Here you'll also find seasons 1-8, as well as lots of series from other versions of the show on the platform. And if you're away from the UK right now, remember that GB residents abroad can stream all their favourite shows and services from home simply by downloading a VPN.

Watch Married at First Sight UK online from outside your country

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual MAFS UK stream from abroad, or any streams that you find have been blocked due to geo-blocking policies. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK season 9 online for free in Australia

For those wanting to watch Down Under, Married at First Sight UK has previously been available on Channel 9, which is completely free to watch. We can expect MAFS UK Season 9 to end up there too. You can also catch up on any episodes you've missed and binge-watch all of the previous eight seasons for FREE on 9Now. It doesn't cost a penny to create an account to stream the service, just a few minor details like your Aussie postcode (e.g. 3000 if you can somehow afford to live in the heart of Melbourne). Not in Australia? Any Aussies abroad looking to catch-up on the show and stream the new episodes will find that a good VPN helps them access the service just like they would Down Under.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK season 9 in the US

There's no confirmation of whether Married at First Sight UK season 9 will be heading to US screens. Season 7, but not season 8, is on Lifetime.

More reality drama: how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14

Married at First Sight UK season 9 contestants

Holly, 29, beautician from Huddersfield

Alex, 28, aviation operations worker from Birmingham

Caspar, 34, head gardener from New Forest

Charlie, 30, lettings operations co-ordinator from Surrey

Emma, 31, sales manager from Bristol

Eve, 31, lifeguard and fitness instructor from Omagh

Kieran, 28, mechanic from Newcastle

Kristina, 31, dog walker from East Sussex

Nathan, 24, manufacturing engineer from Somerset

Orson, 41, project engineer from St Kitts and Nevis

Polly, 28, careers advisor from Kent

Richelle, 48, head of alternative investments executive from London

Ross, 32, painter and decorate from Manchester

Sacha, 29, beauty pageant extraordinaire who was voted Miss Birmingham in 2018

Adam, 33, barber from Nottingham

Lacey, 27, office manager from Hertfordshire

Married at First Sight UK season 9 hosts and specialists

Mel Schilling

Paul C. Brunson

Charlene Douglas