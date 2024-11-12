How to watch MAFS UK Reunion online and for free – stream 2024 Married at First Sight season 9 final episodes from anywhere

How to watch MAFS UK Reunion 2024 online

The Married at First Sight UK reunion airs over two nights this week – Weds and Thurs – and is a chance for the group to look back on their time in the experiment. Season 9 has been explosive, and you won't be surprised that two of the participants refused to take part in MAFS UK: The Reunion. Here's where to watch MAFS UK Reunion 2024 online for free.

Part 1 of the The Reunion will feature a dinner party; part 2 will consist of a classic 'sofa sit down'.

Just four of 11 couples limped their way to the final decision: Nathan and Lacey, Ross and Sacha, Adam and Polly, and Amy and Luke. Rumor has it that one or two finishers weren't much longer destined for this world. One brand new couple, meanwhile, will have a lot to answer for.

The sheer crushing – in this case, misery – of the experiment means we rarely get a full complement at the reunion dinner and subsequent ceremony, and it sounds as though Mr Wife-Swap himself, Alex Henry, is among those refusing to show his face.

Read on as we explain how to watch MAFS UK season 9 Reunion from anywhere.

Can I watch the MAFS UK: The Reunion for free? Yes. Both episodes of the MAFS UK Reunion will be available to stream on the FREE Channel 4 streaming service in the UK. They will also air on the FREE 9Now platform in Australia at a slightly later date. Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch MAFS UK Reunion on your usual streaming service from abroad.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the MAFS UK Reunion 2024 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch MAFS UK Reunion from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch the MAFS UK reunion in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make MAFS UK season 9 available to watch in the US are yet to be announced, so two-part reunion is unlikely to be available either.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch MAFS UK Reunion on Channel 4 from abroad.

How to watch MAFS UK Reunion for FREE in the UK

The MAFS UK Reunion is a double-header, with the first part airing at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, November 13, and the second at 9pm on Thursday, November 14. Like Married at First Sight season 9, the episodes will be available to stream on the FREE Channel 4 streaming service after broadcast. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

Can you watch MAFS UK reunion in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if MAFS UK season 9 – or The Reunion specials – will air in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock Channel 4 and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch MAFS UK Reunion in Australia

The 2024 MAFS UK Reunion episodes will be available to watch for free on 9Now in Australia, but with the series airing on a slight delay, it's difficult to put a finger on any specific date.

For guidance, the reunion episodes are episodes 35 and 36 of the season.

For now, Brits away from home can use a VPN to watch MAFS UK Reunion on Channel 4 from abroad.

MAFS UK couples 2024

Nathan & Lacey

Ross & Sacha

Adam & Polly

Amy & Luke

Caspar & Emma*

Kieran & Kristina*

Eve & Charlie*

Alex & Holly*

Richelle & Orson*

Hannah & Stephen*

Sionainn & Ryan*

* Couple left the experiment