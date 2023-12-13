How to watch Hallmark Channel this Count Down to Christmas holiday season from anywhere

Watch Hallmark Channel online

Viewers in the US can watch Hallmark Channel through OTT streaming services Sling TV and Fubo, while movies are available on-demand on Hallmark Movies Now. The Hallmark TV addon to Prime Video will sort viewers in the UK out, while Canadians will be best-served by the StackTV addon. In India, all things Hallmark are available to watch via Tata Play Binge. Currently abroad? Use a VPN to connect to your preferred streaming service from anywhere.

If there's one thing most Christmas lovers can agree on about mainstream holiday season programming, it's that there isn't nearly enough of it. Enter the Hallmark Channel, the only network capable of conjuring and maintaining that warm, fuzzy feeling through the entire festive period.

You might not be surprised to find out that Hallmark's 2023 Countdown to Christmas – a stream of 42 brand new holiday releases, premiering on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings – started more than two months before the big day. A tad early for some, but now that we're into December, let the all-you-can-eat cheese buffet commence!

From classic fish-out-of-water tales (Miracle in Bethlehem, PA), to Hanukkah party timeloops (Round and Round) and wholesome self-improvement capers (Sealed With a List), via a parade of cynical corporate-types who are consistently made to see the errors of their ways by myriad unlikely chains of events, nobody does Christmas like the Hallmark Channel.

Wherever you plan to spend the holidays, read on and we'll show you the best and cheapest ways to watch Hallmark Channel this festive season.

Watch Hallmark Channel on Sling

Hallmark Channel TV schedule

(All times 8pm ET/PT)

Friday, December 1

My Norwegian Holiday

Saturday, December 2

A Not So Royal Christmas

Sunday, December 3

Christmas With a Kiss

Thursday, December 7

To All a Good Night

Friday, December 8

Magic in Mistletoe

Saturday, December 9

Christmas on Cherry Lane

Sunday, December 10

Round and Round

Thursday, December 14

Heaven Down Here

Friday, December 15

The Secret Gift of Christmas

Saturday, December 16

Sealed With a List

Sunday, December 17

Friends & Family Christmas

Thursday, December 21

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

How to watch Hallmark Channel from outside your country

We've set out how you can watch Hallmark Channel in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to watch Hallmark Channel from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming – and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Hallmark Channel

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'US' for Sling.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – Sling for Americans abroad.

How to watch Hallmark Channel in the US without cable

You don't need to commit to an expensive cable package in order to get access to Hallmark Channel. Both Sling TV and FuboTV are fully-featured cord-cutting services that are both flexible and cost-effective. As mentioned above, Sling TV includes Hallmark Channel as part of the $6 per month Lifestyle Extra addon for its Orange and Blue plans. Fubo is an even more comprehensive OTT streamer that includes Hallmark Channel, ESPN, ABC, Fox, NBC and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Pro plan. A subscription costs $74.99 per month but if you're a new user you'll get get $20 off your first month. It's not the same as Hallmark Channel, but Hallmark Media also has a subscription VOD service called Hallmark Movies Now, which costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year after a 7-day FREE trial. Last, and cheapest, of all, thanks to NBC's deal with Hallmark, you can also watch the Hallmark Christmas movies, for a limited time, on the Peacock streaming service from $5.99 per month. How to watch Hallmark Channel from abroad Don't forget, you can take your favorite streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

How to watch Hallmark Channel for FREE in the UK

Viewers based in the UK can watch Hallmark programming via the SVOD platform Hallmark TV and the Movies24 TV channel. The Hallmark TV service is available as a channel addon to Prime Video. Both offer free trials, meaning you can sign-up to Amazon Prime and pay nothing for a month with its 30-day free trial (£8.99 thereafter), while also enjoying a 7-day free trial of Hallmark TV (£4.49 thereafter). Movies24 is available via Sky, and you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Passes start at £9.99.

How to watch Hallmark Channel in Canada

In Canada, Hallmark programming is available to watch via the W Network. You can also tune in online through the W Network website – just log-in with the details of your TV provider. If you don't have W Network on cable, fear not. A good option for cord-cutters the StackTV addon channel to Prime Video. Prime Video costs CA$12.99 a month after the 30-day free trial, with the the StackTV addon costing CA$12.99 on top, after a 14-day free trial. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch Hallmark Channel in India

In India, Hallmark programming is available to watch via the SVOD service Tata Play Binge. You'll need the Mega plan to unlock access to all things Hallmark, with the price set at Rs 399 per month, Rs 1,119 per quarter, or Rs 4,199 per year. The plan includes 27 apps, such as Disney+ Hotstar and Apple TV Plus, and you'll be able to tune in on up to four devices at a time.

Can you watch Hallmark Channel in Australia?

Unfortunately, there's no dedicated repository for Hallmark programming in Australia. That means you can't really embark on a Hallmark binge unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service like Hallmark Movies Now.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your preferred coverage without a hitch.

Can you watch Hallmark Channel in New Zealand?

Similarly, Hallmark programming doesn't have a single, convenient home in New Zealand. So unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's jam-packed with all things Hallmark, such as Tata Play Binge, you'll just have to keep scouring the listings.