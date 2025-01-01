How to watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special online from anywhere

Gladiators ready? Celebrities ready? Following the successful relaunch of the iconic series, four brave celebrities will have the chance to test their athletic prowess in a series of brutal events.

Here’s where to watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special online for free and from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 6pm GMT Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, this special edition of the popular gameshow will see stand-up comedian Rob Beckett go up against presenter and comedian Joel Dommett, while TV presenter and triathlete Louise Minchin competes against comedian and actress Ellie Taylor.

The four brave celebrities will face the ultimate test of speed and strength as they attempt to get the better of the intimidating Gladiators before going head-to-head on the legendary Eliminator.

The perfect viewing over the festive period, read on as we explain how to watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special free online

Gladiators: Celebrity Special will be on BBC One at 6pm BST on Wednesday, January 1. The show will be available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer

Can you watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special in the US?

As yet no American broadcaster has picked up Gladiators: Celebrity Special but that might change. In the meantime, Brits in the States for work or on vacation can use a VPN to watch Gladiators: Celebrity Special on BBC iPlayer from abroad.