How to watch From season 3 online: stream every episode of the hit series free from anywhere now

It’s like we never left! From season 3 returns with more skin-crawling scares as the inescapable town looks set to go to hell in a handbasket. Below we explain all you need to know to watch From season 3 from anywhere.

From season 3: preview

From The Twilight Zone writer John Griffin and Lost producer Jack Bender, it’s no surprise that this nerve-wracking show is as brilliantly baffling as it is. Season 3 finds Boyd (Harold Perrineau) still stuck in the Middle America town from which almost no one escapes, and whose residents are nightly hunted by creatures of the pant-wettingly-scary variety.

And things are only getting worse. Food supplies have dwindled, and Donna – the backbone of the community – is feeling the strain of a Pandora’s box of terrors. Yet Tabitha’s fate in last season's finale offers a glimmer of hope, when she miraculously awoke in the "outside" world after a fall. Will the others manage to escape before it’s too late?

Read on for how to watch From season 3 online and stream every episode from anywhere and possibly for free.

Can you watch From season 3 for free? Yes! Viewers in New Zealand can watch From season 3 on TVNZ for free – all you need to do is create an account. Meanwhile, MGM Plus offers a 7-day free trial in the US, while Canadians can sign up to Paramount Plus and enjoy its week-long free trial for newbies. Make sure to use a VPN to watch From season 3 for free from abroad if you find yourself away from home and unable to access your usual service.

How to watch From season 3 online in the US

US viewers can watch From season 3 beginning Sunday, September 22, with episodes broadcast at 9pm ET/PT on the MGM Plus linear channel. Cord cutters, meanwhile, can subscribe to the on-demand MGM Plus platform. That’s available for $6.99 a month / $58.99 a year directly through the website, or as an add-on with an Amazon Prime sub. Both services offer a 7-day free trial too. And, if you want to live stream the MGM Plus channel, there are plenty of options: subscribe to any Sling TV plan and purchase the $5 MGM Plus add-on, or sign-up to FuboTV, which has over a 100 channels including MGM Plus and provides a 7-day free trial to new members.

How to watch From season 3 outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when From season 3 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch From online from anywhere.

How to watch From season 3 online free in Canada

Those in the Great North will want a Paramount Plus subscription to watch From season 3. The hit horror series debuts on Sunday, September 22, with new installments added weekly. A Paramount Plus membership is $6.99 a month (after the 7-day free trial) or CA$61.99 a year. Alternatively, Paramount Plus can be purchased as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video: both services offer introductory free trial periods if you haven’t used them before. Away from home right now? Don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.

Can I watch From season 3 online in the UK?

Unfortunately there’s no confirmed UK release date for From season 3 at the moment. Season's 1 and 2 previously had their linear debut on Sky TV channel Sky Sci-Fi, while NOW currently has all prior episodes available to stream. There's usually a three-month hiatus between the show’s US broadcast and its eventual arrival across the pond, so UK viewers could have a bit of a wait in store. When episodes do land, however, consider these Sky TV deals or signing up to streaming service NOW. Finally, as mentioned above, if you’re abroad when From season 3 airs, simply purchase a VPN. That way you can connect to your usual streaming services and watch your favorite shows not matter where you are.

How to watch From season 3 online FREE in New Zealand

New Zealanders are in luck! From season 3 debuts on Monday, September 23 at 6pm NZST, with brand-new episodes added weekly. Simply head to TVNZ and stream the show 100% FREE. All you need is to sign-up for an account and you're good to go! If you're traveling elsewhere in the world, a VPN like NordVPN will allow you to connect to your home services, no matter where you are.

How to watch From season 3 online in Australia

Catch the unfolding nightmare on Stan in Australia. Viewers can catch all-new episodes of From season 3 beginning every Monday from September 23. There are three plans available, from Stan Basic at AU$12 a month, all the way up to Stan Premium for AU$21 a month. Currently out of the country? If you’re keen to watch From season 3 online but can’t connect to your services back home, simply download a VPN to watch your favorite streaming content from anywhere in the world.

From season 3 trailer

From Season 3 Comic-Con Trailer - YouTube Watch On

From season 3 episode schedule

Episode 1 – “Shatter”: Sunday, September 22

– “Shatter”: Sunday, September 22 Episode 2 – “When We Go”: Sunday, September 29

– “When We Go”: Sunday, September 29 Episode 3 – “Mouse Trap”: Sunday, October 6

– “Mouse Trap”: Sunday, October 6 Episode 4 – “There and Back Again”: Sunday, October 13

– “There and Back Again”: Sunday, October 13 Episode 5 – “The Light of Day”: Sunday, October 20

– “The Light of Day”: Sunday, October 20 Episode 6 – “Scar Tissue”: Sunday, October 27

– “Scar Tissue”: Sunday, October 27 Episode 7 – “These Fragile Lives”: Sunday, November 3

– “These Fragile Lives”: Sunday, November 3 Episode 8 – “Thresholds”: Sunday, November 10

– “Thresholds”: Sunday, November 10 Episode 9 – “Revelations: Chapter One”: Sunday, November 17

– “Revelations: Chapter One”: Sunday, November 17 Episode 10 – “Revelations: Chapter Two”: Sunday, November 24

From season 3 cast

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Scott McCord as Victor

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

A.J. Simmons as Randal

Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu

Robert Joy as Henry

Samantha Brown as Acosta

Shaun as Father Khatri