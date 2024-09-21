How to watch From season 3 online: stream every episode of the hit series free from anywhere now
The terrifying horror series is baaaaack...
Watch From season 3 online
It’s like we never left! From season 3 returns with more skin-crawling scares as the inescapable town looks set to go to hell in a handbasket. Below we explain all you need to know to watch From season 3 from anywhere.
|Premiere date: Sunday, September 22
|Time: 9pm ET/PT
|US stream: MGM Plus with 7-day free trial
|Free stream: TVNZ Plus (NZ)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
From season 3: preview
From The Twilight Zone writer John Griffin and Lost producer Jack Bender, it’s no surprise that this nerve-wracking show is as brilliantly baffling as it is. Season 3 finds Boyd (Harold Perrineau) still stuck in the Middle America town from which almost no one escapes, and whose residents are nightly hunted by creatures of the pant-wettingly-scary variety.
And things are only getting worse. Food supplies have dwindled, and Donna – the backbone of the community – is feeling the strain of a Pandora’s box of terrors. Yet Tabitha’s fate in last season's finale offers a glimmer of hope, when she miraculously awoke in the "outside" world after a fall. Will the others manage to escape before it’s too late?
Read on for how to watch From season 3 online and stream every episode from anywhere and possibly for free.
Can you watch From season 3 for free?
Yes! Viewers in New Zealand can watch From season 3 on TVNZ for free – all you need to do is create an account.
Meanwhile, MGM Plus offers a 7-day free trial in the US, while Canadians can sign up to Paramount Plus and enjoy its week-long free trial for newbies.
Make sure to use a VPN to watch From season 3 for free from abroad if you find yourself away from home and unable to access your usual service.
How to watch From season 3 online in the US
US viewers can watch From season 3 beginning Sunday, September 22, with episodes broadcast at 9pm ET/PT on the MGM Plus linear channel.
Cord cutters, meanwhile, can subscribe to the on-demand MGM Plus platform. That’s available for $6.99 a month / $58.99 a year directly through the website, or as an add-on with an Amazon Prime sub. Both services offer a 7-day free trial too.
And, if you want to live stream the MGM Plus channel, there are plenty of options: subscribe to any Sling TV plan and purchase the $5 MGM Plus add-on, or sign-up to FuboTV, which has over a 100 channels including MGM Plus and provides a 7-day free trial to new members.
How to watch From season 3 outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad when From season 3 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch From online from anywhere.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
- Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN
How to watch From season 3 online free in Canada
Those in the Great North will want a Paramount Plus subscription to watch From season 3. The hit horror series debuts on Sunday, September 22, with new installments added weekly.
A Paramount Plus membership is $6.99 a month (after the 7-day free trial) or CA$61.99 a year. Alternatively, Paramount Plus can be purchased as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video: both services offer introductory free trial periods if you haven’t used them before.
Away from home right now? Don't fret - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.
Can I watch From season 3 online in the UK?
Unfortunately there’s no confirmed UK release date for From season 3 at the moment.
Season's 1 and 2 previously had their linear debut on Sky TV channel Sky Sci-Fi, while NOW currently has all prior episodes available to stream.
There's usually a three-month hiatus between the show’s US broadcast and its eventual arrival across the pond, so UK viewers could have a bit of a wait in store. When episodes do land, however, consider these Sky TV deals or signing up to streaming service NOW.
Finally, as mentioned above, if you’re abroad when From season 3 airs, simply purchase a VPN. That way you can connect to your usual streaming services and watch your favorite shows not matter where you are.
How to watch From season 3 online FREE in New Zealand
New Zealanders are in luck! From season 3 debuts on Monday, September 23 at 6pm NZST, with brand-new episodes added weekly. Simply head to TVNZ and stream the show 100% FREE. All you need is to sign-up for an account and you're good to go!
If you're traveling elsewhere in the world, a VPN like NordVPN will allow you to connect to your home services, no matter where you are.
How to watch From season 3 online in Australia
Catch the unfolding nightmare on Stan in Australia. Viewers can catch all-new episodes of From season 3 beginning every Monday from September 23. There are three plans available, from Stan Basic at AU$12 a month, all the way up to Stan Premium for AU$21 a month.
Currently out of the country? If you’re keen to watch From season 3 online but can’t connect to your services back home, simply download a VPN to watch your favorite streaming content from anywhere in the world.
From season 3 trailer
From season 3 episode schedule
- Episode 1 – “Shatter”: Sunday, September 22
- Episode 2 – “When We Go”: Sunday, September 29
- Episode 3 – “Mouse Trap”: Sunday, October 6
- Episode 4 – “There and Back Again”: Sunday, October 13
- Episode 5 – “The Light of Day”: Sunday, October 20
- Episode 6 – “Scar Tissue”: Sunday, October 27
- Episode 7 – “These Fragile Lives”: Sunday, November 3
- Episode 8 – “Thresholds”: Sunday, November 10
- Episode 9 – “Revelations: Chapter One”: Sunday, November 17
- Episode 10 – “Revelations: Chapter Two”: Sunday, November 24
From season 3 cast
- Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens
- Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews
- Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews
- David Alpay as Jade Herrera
- Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines
- Scott McCord as Victor
- Ricky He as Kenny Liu
- Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller
- Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan
- Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens
- Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews
- Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews
- Avery Konrad as Sara Myers
- A.J. Simmons as Randal
- Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu
- Robert Joy as Henry
- Samantha Brown as Acosta
- Shaun as Father Khatri
Disclaimer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Daniel Pateman is a freelance writer, producing articles across the cultural spectrum for magazines like Aesthetica, Photomonitor, The Brooklyn Rail and This is Tomorrow. He also provides text-writing services to individual curators and artists worldwide, and has had work published internationally. His favourite film genre is horror (bring on Scream 5!) and he never tires of listening to Absolute 80s on the radio.