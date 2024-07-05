How to watch England vs Switzerland live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The England vs Switzerland live stream is set to determine one of this year's Euro 2024 semi-finalists. England have ridden their luck up to now. They needed a last-gasp equaliser from Jude Bellingham to avoid defeat in the round-of-16, before scraping a victory in extra time. Gareth Southgate's side is less than the sum of its much-lauded parts, and that needs to change if they have hopes of lifting the trophy.
Switzerland are in a much better place. After finishing second in Group A, they eased to a 2-0 victory over Italy last time out. The Swiss are a well-coached team, moving from a 3-4-2-1 formation without the ball to a 4-2-3-1 with it. Unlike England, they are expected to make few changes for Saturday's showdown in Düsseldorf.
England will hope that their superior individual quality ultimately wins the day, but Switzerland have been the more impressive team so far. The winner of this match will take on either the Netherlands or Turkey in the semis. Here's how to watch England vs Switzerland from wherever you are.
England vs Switzerland Live Stream Quick Guide
Key Details
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Kick-off time: 12pm ET / 5pm BST
Best free stream
- BBC One & BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE England vs Switzerland live stream broadcasters
You can watch England vs Switzerland for free with English language commentary on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.
- BBC iPlayer – UK
- RTÉ – Ireland
- TVNZ Plus – New Zealand
Other, non-English language England vs Switzerland free streams can be found on ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and ZDF (Austria).
Use a VPN to access England vs Switzerland for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch any England vs Switzerland stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available and a money-back guarantee.
How to watch England vs Switzerland live stream in the US
The England vs Switzerland live stream is on FOX in the USA.
Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. This game is on FOX and kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday.
If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable on Sling for half price:
Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.
Watch Euro 2024 without cable: Fubo 7-day free trial:
Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.
Official England vs Switzerland broadcasters by region
Americas
- Canada
TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.
- Latin America
It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.
Asia
- India
You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.
- South Korea
In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.
- China
CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.
- Japan
You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.
- Singapore
Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.
- Rest of Asia
BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.
Oceania
- Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.
Africa
SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.
Can I watch England vs Switzerland for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.
What time does England vs Switzerland start?
England vs Switzerland starts at 6pm local time (Germany) on Saturday, 6 July 2024.
Here are the England vs Switzerland kickoff times around the world:
- USA – 12pm ET / 9am PT
- Mexico – 10am CST
- Brazil – 1pm BRT
- UK – 5pm BST
- Central Europe – 6pm CET
- South Africa – 6pm SAST
- India – 9.30pm IST
- Singapore – 12am SGT
- Australia – 2am AEST
- New Zealand – 4am NZST
Can I watch England vs Switzerland on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with England vs Switzerland on UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).
