How to watch End of Summer online: stream the latest Nordic Noir

How to watch End of Summer online

Nordic Noir fans can watch End of Summer now. End of Summer is available on subscription streaming Viaplay across Europe but there are ways to watch for free in Australia and the UK. Below, we have all the streaming and TV channel information you'll need.

End of Summer: Preview

Looking to lace your summer with some nail-biting Nordic Noir? We’ve got you covered. End of Summer features Julia Ragnarsson (Midsommer) as Vera, a woman haunted by the disappearance of her brother 20 years ago, and Swedish actor Erik Enge (Tiger, The Sandhamn Murders) as a stranger with uncannily similar childhood memories. Read our guide below for how to watch End of Summer online and stream all 6 episodes for free from anywhere.

Fans of The Killing, The Bridge, and The Chestnut Man won’t be disappointed by this latest Scandinavian export. The head-scratching mystery begins when Vera’s brother Billy vanishes in the Swedish countryside. When the police fail to locate the boy, the family spiral into guilt and grief. Twenty years later and now working as a bereavement councillor, Vera chances upon Isak (Enge): a familiar-looking man whose youthful recollections echo her own. The encounter finds her returning home with a burning desire to uncover the truth and insistent in her belief that Billy isn’t dead...

Catch it now with our guide explaining how to watch End of Summer online from anywhere.

How to watch End of Summer online on BBC iPlayer for FREE

Viewers in the UK can watch End of Summer online from Saturday, July 6. Two episodes will be broadcast back-to-back every week on BBC Four from 9pm BS. But if you’ve cut the cord you can stream episodes live FREE on BBC iPlayer – or on-demand shortly after the initial broadcast. In either instance, you'll require a valid TV license. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch End of Summer on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

How to watch End of Summer online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when End of Summer airs on the BBC and iPlayer, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch End of Summer from anywhere:

Can I watch End of Summer online in the US?

There’s been no official release date for End of Summer in the US just yet. The Swedish streaming service that produced the TV adaptation, however, is available as an Amazon Prime Video add-on channel ($5.99 after 7-day free trial) so it’s possible it will become available there for US viewers at some point in the future.

As mentioned above, if you’re trying to connect to a regional service like BBC iPlayer, you won’t be able to do so while abroad. But with a VPNyou can watch all your usual streaming content no matter where you are.

Can I watch End of Summer online in Canada?

As with the US, there’s no currently word that End of Summer has been acquired in Canada.

Currently traveling abroad? Download a VPN to access your home streaming services from anywhere in the world.

How to watch End of Summer online for free in Australia

Great news! Aussies can watch End of Summer online right now. All six episodes are available to binge for FREE with SBS On Demand – all you need to do is create an account and start streaming!

Out of the country? Whether you’re an Aussie on the move or a Brit abroad, a VPN will let you connect to the TV streaming platforms you enjoy with ease back home.

End of Summer cast

Julia Ragnarsson as Vera

Erik Enge as Isak

Simon J Berger

Torkel Petersson

Per Ragnar

Linus James Nilsson

Anna Granath

Emelie Garbers

Henrik Norlén

Bahador Foladi

Vilhelm Blomgren

Lars Schilken

Ida Gyllensten

End of Summer FAQs

How many episodes are in End of Summer? There are six episodes of End of Summer in total. Viewers will be able to watch two new episodes per week, either on BBC Four or via BBC iPlayer, with initial broadcasts going out on July 6 , July 13, and July 20. All episodes are available to watch right now, though, on SBS On-Demand in Australia.

How can I watch the End of Summer TV series? The entire End of Summer boxset is available to stream now in Australia on SBS On Demand. In the UK, episodes will be broadcast weekly on BBC Four from July 6 and are free to stream live or on-demand with BBC iPlayer.