How to watch Dinghy Finals sailing at Olympics 2024: free live streams and schedule

Dinghy finals TV channels and free streams

Australia's Matt Wearn leads the ILCA 7 dinghy race at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU)
Watch dinghy finals sailing at Olympics 2024 for what could be one of the most unpredictable events of the Games. Below we have all the information on how to watch dinghy finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

The weather hasn't been playing ball at all at the Roucas-Blanc Marina, which has made for an extremely frustrated fleet of sailors. Reigning champion and pre-competition favorite Matt Wearn (AUS) has still managed to top the leaderboard in the men's dinghy (also known as the ILCA 7 and Laser), ahead of 2012 silver medalist Pavlos Kontides (CYP).

Reigning champion Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) and Rio gold medalist Marit Bouwmeester (NED) have dominated the women's dinghy (aka the ILCA 6 and Laser Radial), and it's the Dutch sailor who's had the edge in France. Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mahr (AUT), meanwhile, have set the standard in the first ever mixed dinghy (aka the 470), with the combination of veteran Jordi Xammar and debutant Nora Brugman (ESP) on the chase.

Here's where to watch dinghy finals and all the 2024 Olympic Sailing live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Dinghy Finals sailing at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 6 – 7
  • Women's final start: 8.43am ET / 1.43pm BST
  • Men's final start: 9.43am ET / 2.43pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Dinghy Finals Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch dinghy finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the Olympic dinghy finals.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic dinghy finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Dinghy Finals live streams in the US

The dinghy finals live stream from Olympics 2024 is exclusively on Peacock in the US. They will not be on cable TV.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Dinghy Finals live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Dinghy Finals broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic dinghy finals for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free dinghy live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When are the dinghy finals at the 2024 Olympics?

The women's dinghy final takes place at 8.43am ET / 1.43pm BST on Tuesday, August 6, with the men's dinghy final scheduled to start at 9.43am ET / 2.43pm BST the same day.

The mixed dinghy final takes place at 9.43am ET / 2.43pm BST on Wednesday, August 7.

The dinghy finals are available on Peacock in the USA, and Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic dinghy finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic dinghy finals on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

