How to watch Canelo vs Munguia — live streams and PPV prices

Want to watch Canelo vs Munguia? Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul Alvarez is putting his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and WBO titles on the line at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with his unbeaten compatriot Jaime Munguia given the chance to make a name for himself on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Below you'll find every Canelo vs Munguia live stream, PPV, and even potentially how to watch Canelo vs Munguia for free. You can watch your coverage from anywhere by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Munguia

Swipe to scroll horizontally Watch the Canelo vs Munguia live stream on Saturday, May 4 Canelo vs Munguia ring walk time (est): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun) TV channel: Azteca 7 (MX) FREE live stream: Azteca 7 (MX) Use NordVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

Munguia may not be a household name like his storied opponent, but he's a fighter on the rise and possesses tremendous knockout power. Canelo is one of the greats but, at the age of 33, some suspect that his peak years have come and gone.

Follow our guide to watch a Canelo vs Munguia live stream from all over the world – including FREE options.

What TV channel is Canelo vs Munguia on?

Canelo vs Munguia is a DAZN PPV in most countries around the world, but in Mexico the fight is being shown on Azteca 7.

Can I watch Canelo vs Munguia without cable?

Yes! You don't need a cable package to watch Canelo vs Munguia.

It's being televised on Azteca 7 in Mexico, which is free-to-air, while streaming service DAZN has the rights to the fight pretty much everywhere else.

Canelo vs Munguia streaming options

You can live stream the Azteca 7 feed on the Azteca website, which works across a range of different devices.

If you're planning to watch the fight via DAZN, you should note that Canelo vs Munguia PPV fees vary dramatically between different countries.

For instance, in the US it's priced at $89.99, in Canada it costs CA89.99, and in Australia it's AU69.99.

The UK price is much more palatable, at £19.99.

However, the cheapest Canelo vs Munguia PPVs are to be found in Nigeria, where it costs NGN15,500 (~US$12.50), followed by Japan, where viewers are being charged JPY2,500 (~$16).

In some countries, in order to watch Canelo vs Munguia, you're also compelled to subscribe to DAZN for at least one month. Find out here what time the Canelo vs Munguia fight is where you are.

Where can I watch Canelo vs Munguia for free?

One of the best things about Canelo fights is that they're invariably shown for free on the Azteca network in Mexico – perfect for Mexicans looking to see one of their country's greats in action.

Canelo vs Munguia free-to-air TV coverage

As an undisputed all-Mexican showdown on Cinco de Mayo weekend, it's no surprise that free Canelo vs Munguia coverage is available in Mexico.

Mexico – Azteca 7

Canelo vs Munguia free live streams

Best of all, Azteca 7 is available to live stream too. Away from home? Mexicans abroad can use a VPN to watch a free Canelo vs Munguia live stream from anywhere:

Azteca 7 – Mexico

What that means is if you're based in Mexico but you're abroad right now, you don't have to miss out on the free coverage you'd be getting at home. All you need is a good VPN.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Canelo vs Munguia but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream Canelo vs Munguia from anywhere:

