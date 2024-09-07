How to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland: free live streams for 2024 Nations League

Watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland in the 2024 Nations League, with Kiril Despodov and Conor Bradley set to take center-stage in the Group C3 clash at Plovdiv's Stadion Hristo Botev. Below we have all the info on how to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

In the wake of a raft of retirements, Jonny Evans the latest big name to leave the international scene, Bradley and Jamal Lewis represent green shoots of hope. Northern Ireland's marauding full-backs linked up to tremendous effect in the 2-0 win over Andorra last time out, and will prod and probe at a Bulgarian backline that's prone to being caught flat-footed.

The Lions don't tend to win many, but that's a step up from the dark days of 2023. Under Mladen Krstajic they lost nine games in a row, and Ilian Iliev has had a transformative impact since being brought in last November, presiding over a win and five draws, while continuing to coach club side Cherno More. Talismanic captain Despodov, however, is the only player in the setup to have scored more than three times, and it isn't hard to see why.

You can watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland in Nations League 2024 for FREE on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Player in Ireland:

Use a VPN to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland live streams in the US

As with every other Nations League match, you can watch a Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland live stream on FuboTV in the US. The Fubo Pro plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you access to over 180 channels.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland live streams in Australia

In Australia, Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland is being shown on Optus Sport.

Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 2am AEST on Monday morning can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Click to see more Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland streams▼ The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco. SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League. Latin America Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America. Brazil For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN. Mexico The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.

Asia

Click to see more Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland streams▼ Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. China iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China. Japan Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland streams▼ New Zealand Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.

Can I watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland for free? Soccer fans can watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland for free in the US via Fubo Sports Network, and in Ireland courtesy of Virgin Media Player. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland in the 2024 Nations League? The Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland game takes place at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST on Sunday, September 8 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 2am AEST on Monday, September 9.

Can I watch Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).