How to watch 3x3 Basketball at Olympics 2024: free live streams and key dates

3x3 basketball broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Nico Kaltenbrunner of Austria vies with Jimmer Fredette of the USA during the mens pool play match between Austria and the USA on Day 4 of the FIBA 3x3 World cup ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Andrea Kareth /SEPA.Media /Getty Images)
Watch 3x3 basketball at Olympics 2024 with Team USA hoping for a clean sweep against stiff competition. Below we have all the information on how to watch 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Back for a sophomore outing after debuting in Tokyo, the inaugural 3x3 basketball women's gold was won by a dominant USA. They return this time around with a slightly changed look. The injured Cameron Brink sitting out. WNBA stars Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby look set to make in impact in the tournament, though. NBA player Jimmer Fredette, and his team, look to be solid challengers in the men's competition.

China are worth keeping an eye on in the women's game. Their innovative 'three bigs and one small' lineup causing tactical headaches for opponents. With rising stars Wang Lili and Zhang Zhiting in the team, they could cause some surprising upsets after their 2020 bronze medal run. Elsewhere, in the men's competition, Tokyo gold medalists Latvia will be looking to defend their title while previous semi-finalists Serbia, a team with hundreds of games together, will be hard to break down.

Here's where to watch 3x3 basketball and 2024 Olympics live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch 3x3 basketball at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: July 30 – August 5
  • Daily start: 3am ET or 11.30pm / 8am BST or 4.30pm BST
  • Finals dates: August 5

Best free streams

FREE 3x3 basketball Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch 3x3 basketball at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic 3x3 basketball.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic 3x3 basketball for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch 3x3 basketball Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The 3x3 basketball live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock, USA and E! in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch 3x3 basketball Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic 3x3 basketball broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic 3x3 basketball for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include 3x3 basketball free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic 3x3 basketball takes place between Tuesday, July 30 and Monday, August 5. Start times are at approximately 5.30pm or 8am depending on the day.

The 2024 Olympic 3x3 basketball medal days and finals are on Monday, August 5.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic 3x3 basketball on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

