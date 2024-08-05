How to watch 3x3 Basketball final day at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start times

How-to
By
published

3x3 Basketball finals broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Worthy de Jong of Team Netherlands performs a hook shot at the 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in an orange vest.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Marc Atkins)
Jump to:

Watch 3x3 Basketball finals at Olympics 2024 today, August 5, for a day jam packed with all the 3x3 Basketball semi-finals and women's and men's medals matches too. It's going to be massive! Below we have all the information on how to watch 3x3 Basketball finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics Game from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

It's going to be quite the day with the action kicking off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST with the women's semis, starting with none other than Spain vs USA. The better side will face the winner of Germany vs Canada at 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST. The women's 3x3 Basketball final is at 4pm ET / 9pm BST.

The men's semis get going at 12pm ET / 5pm BST with Netherlands vs Lithuania. The Dutch will be flying high after sending the US men's team crashing out. Latvia vs France begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and will decide the other finalist in the gold medal match at 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm BST Can the home crowd send Les Bleus to another podium finish?

Here's where to watch 3x3 Basketball finals and 3x3 Basketball live streams at the 2024 Olympics online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch 3x3 Basketball finals at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 5
  • Start time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST
  • Finals from 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Best free streams

FREE 3x3 Basketball finals Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch 3x3 Basketball finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the finals day of the Olympic 3x3 Basketball.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic 3x3 Basketball finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Olympics 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch 3x3 Basketball finals live streams in the US

The 3x3 Basketball finals live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock. The 3x3 Basketball semi-finals will also be on USA. The men's and women's 3x3 Basketball finals themselves will be on E!.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch 3x3 Basketball finals live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below. The 3x3 Basketball finals day is not expect to feature on the BBC's coverage.

Official Olympic 3x3 Basketball finals broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic 3x3 Basketball finals for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include 3x3 Basketball finals free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 3x3 Basketball finals at the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Olympic 3x3 Basketball finals take place on August 5. The schedule is as follows:

- 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST: Spain vs USA women's semi-final
- 12.30pm ET / 5.30pm BST: Germany vs Canada women's semi-final

- 12pm ET / 5pm BST: Netherlands vs Lithuania men's semi-final
- 1pm ET / 6pm BST: Latvia vs France men's semi-final

The 2024 Olympic 3x3 Basketball men's final is at 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm BST. The women's final is at 4pm ET / 9pm BST. The bronze medals matches are at 3pm ET / 8pm BST (women) and 3.30pm ET / 8.30pm BST (men).

Can I watch 2024 Olympic 3x3 Basketball finals on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Dan Sung
Dan Sung
How to Watch Editor

Dan is How to Watch Editor at Future. His job is to make sure our readers (and our staff) know how to watch their favourite sports and entertainment online and on TV wherever they go. Dan has worked in tech journalism for over a decade, writing for Tech Digest, Pocket-lint, MSN Tech, Wareable and What Hi-Fi? as well as freelancing for T3, Metro and the Independent. Dan has a keen interest in playing and watching football. He has also written about it for the Observer and FourFourTwo and ghost authored John Toshack's autobiography, Toshack's Way.