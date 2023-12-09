Fulham vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Fulham vs West Ham live stream

You can watch Fulham vs West Ham on Peacock TV in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Fulham vs West Ham from anywhere just below.

Fulham vs West Ham preview

What's the sweetest way to win a game? Is it with an emphatic 5-0 victory, as Fulham did in midweek, or via the ultimate smash-and-grab, which West Ham managed with the assistance of several enormous slices of good fortune? Both teams will be bursting with confidence when they meet at Craven Cottage on Sunday in a West London-East London culture clash in more ways than one.

As buoying as the Hammers' 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Thursday night was, even the club's most ardent fans weren't shy about calling it what it was: daylight robbery. It wasn't just that West Ham barely got near the ball for most of the game. Both goals were complete freaks – Jarrod Bowen's strike came courtesy of a pair of ricochets, while James Ward-Prowse's winner was teed up by a dodgy backpass and a perfect connection with the post.

West Ham are 9th and could climb into the top six with a victory, but fans are growing increasingly desperate for David Moyes to ease off the handbrake. Fulham, by contrast, have clicked into gear spectacularly after an ugly opening few months.

Their 5-0 battering of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday was the third game in a row in which the Cottagers have scored at least three goals, but the icing on top has to be the return to form of Raul Jimenez. All three of the Mexican marksman's Fulham goals have come in the past month, and the two he contributed in midweek were beauties.

A Marco Silva smile is about as rare as hen's teeth, but he must be pleased about his team's turnaround. Follow our guide to get a Fulham vs West Ham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Fulham vs West Ham: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Fulham vs West Ham on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage. While Peacock TV will live stream the vast majority of this season's EPL games, including this one, some fixtures will instead be shown exclusively on NBC, USA Network or CNBC.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Fulham vs West Ham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Fulham vs West Ham live streams from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Can you watch Fulham vs West Ham in the UK?

Fulham vs West Ham hasn't been selected for broadcast, which means you can't watch it live in the UK unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Fulham vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday. Fubo Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Fulham vs West Ham is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 1am AEDT late on Sunday night. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Fulham vs West Ham on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham: live stream in India