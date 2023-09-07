France vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online

France vs New Zealand free live stream

Looking for a free France vs New Zealand live stream? Every game is being shown for free on ITVX in the UK, while free-to-air Sky Open (formerly Prime) will be showing this opening All Blacks clash live. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and Sky Open when travelling abroad. Full details on how to watch a France vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere just below.

France vs New Zealand preview

The wait is finally over. The rucking action of the 2023 Rugby World Cup gets underway with this tasty-looking opening clash between hosts France and perennial favourites New Zealand.

The Pool A clash at the State De France sees Les Bleus entering the tournament in confident style, having lost just twice in the last two years, and narrowly finishing second behind Ireland in the Six Nations earlier this year under head coach Fabien Galthié.

Despite their joint-favourite status, the French have never lifted the Webb Ellis trophy, and have failed to get past the quarter-finals at the last two World Cups. They also face an opponent no team will fancy in an opening match of a tournament.

While the seemingly invincible sheen of the All Blacks may have been dented during Ian Foster's patchy reign as coach, New Zealand nevertheless remain many pundits' choice to win this year's tournament and claim the cup for a record-breaking fourth time.

A recent warm-up mauling at the hands of South Africa will likely have bruised their confidence, but supporters will point to the New Zealand's back-to back Rugby Championship wins as evidence that when it come to tournaments, the All Blacks get the job done.

Here's how to get FREE France vs New Zealand live stream wherever you are and watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere in the world.

Watch free France vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

ITV will be showing the Rugby World Cup 2023 across its television and streaming options for free. The biggest matches will be on ITV1, with more minor fixtures on ITV4. Everything, however, will be live streamed FREE on ITVX. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Coverage of this game and the tournament's opening ceremony begins at 6.45pm BST on ITV1 on Friday. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out the ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

France vs All Blacks live stream in New Zealand for FREE

While Sky Sport is the place to watch every 2023 Rugby World Cup game in New Zealand, six matches are being shown for free on Freeview channel Sky Open (formerly Prime). That means you can also watch this game for free online using the country's Sky Go streaming service. Currently away from New Zealand? Use a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 on Sky Open from abroad.

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like the UK, New Zealand, South Africa and the US, just scroll down the page – everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the 2023 Rugby World Cup for free.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can make it appear as if you and your computer are back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a France vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home -ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream France vs New Zealand Rugby World Cup 2023 in Australia

Wallabies games at RWC 2023 and the final are being shown for FREE on Channel 9, however this match, and indeed all games at this year's tournament are being streamed on Stan Sport. Coverage is ad-free, with the game kicking off at 5.15am AEST early on Saturday morning. A subscription to the service costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 on Stan Sport from abroad.

France vs New Zealand live stream in the US without cable

Rugby fans can watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 live in its entirety, including this match, on streaming platform Peacock. There will also be 15 matches on CNBC as well as four on NBC. The Peacock price comes in at $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. Kick-off for France vs New Zealand is at 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

France vs New Zealand live stream in South Africa