Australia vs Fiji live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

Watch a free Australia vs Fiji live stream

Want to watch a free Australia vs Fiji live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. It's also free-to-air, along with all Wallabies games, on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and 9Now when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch an Australia vs Fiji live stream from anywhere just below.

Australia vs Fiji preview

The second round of Pool B matches of the Rugby World Cup 2023 offers up the tantalising prospect of Australia vs Fiji, a match that promises entertainment.

Australia comfortably beat Georgia 25-15 in their opening match and helped relieve some pressure on coach Eddie Jones. Prop Taniela Tupou was an important part of that victory but is an injury doubt going into this game owing to a hamstring issue.

Fiji ran Wales close in their first RWC 2023 encounter. Only a dropped pass at the death denied them last-gasp victory. The Pacific Islanders play exciting rugby and are happy to mix it with any of the biggest names in the world. Their defeat of England at Twickenham in the warm-ups was testament to that, and the Wallabies will be wary of slipping up.

That said, Fiji have not beaten Australia since 1954. The Aussies won 39-21 when they met at the last Rugby World Cup and were also victorious in the 2007 and 2015 tournaments. Another win on Sunday would put them in a strong position to qualify for the quarter-final stage this time around.

Expect players who want to show off their skill and flair in what's picked to be a competitive, exciting match. Here's how to get a FREE Australia vs Fiji live stream, wherever you are, and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 4.45pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Australia vs Fiji absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch an Australia vs Fiji live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Australia vs Fiji

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Australia vs Fiji in Australia

Wallabies games at RWC 2023 and the final are being shown for FREE on Channel 9. So you can watch an Australia vs Fiji live stream free on the 9Now streaming service. Kick off is at 1.45am AEST early on Monday morning. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Fiji on 9Now from abroad. All other matches from the Rugby World Cup can found found on subscription streaming service Stan. A subscription to Stan costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Some games will also be on CNBC, but this isn't one of them. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 3.45am Monday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it – catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji in South Africa