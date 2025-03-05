How to watch AFL 2025: live stream Aussie football online, schedule, all the details o the opening round games

How-to
By
published

The Australian Football League is upon us! Discover where you can watch this exciting first round from New South Wales

Photo of AFL player Josh Dunkly on the pitch ahead of the AFL 2025 season
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

It's time to leave your AFL ladder alone, and find out just how wrong your season predictions were. Below we have all the info on how to watch AFL 2025 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Brisbane inflicted the latest Grand Final beatdown on Sydney to secure a first premiership under Chris Fagan, despite finishing in the bottom half of the eight.

However, will they succumb to the winners' curse that maligned Collingwood and Geelong? They each failed to make the eight as reigning champions, though Collingwood, along with Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane, are being hotly tipped for the campaign ahead.

Here's a quick guide to how to watch AFL 2025 live streams from anywhere and for free.

How to watch AFL 2025 for free

Multiple AFL games are shown for free each week on Channel 7 and 7Mate in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Some free AFL coverage is also available in Ireland via TG4, Papua New Guinea via EM TV, Fiji via Fiji TV, and China via CCTV5, but some of these will be encore replays.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your usual stream when away from home.

How to watch AFL 2025 from anywhere

Although the AFL is free to watch on several TV channels and streaming services, these are only available in specific countries.

If you're an Aussie Rules fan traveling or working abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred free AFL 2025 stream.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream AFL from absolutely anywhere.... and you can save 72% right now.

SAVE: 72% off our No.1 VPN for streaming
Exclusive deal

SAVE: 72% off our No.1 VPN for streaming

Traveling abroad and locked out of your usual streaming service? Use NordVPN to watch your usual AFL 2025 stream from anywhere, with plans starting from around $3 a month with this deal. We test all the providers and we rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for safer browsing and easy access to your favorite streams.

How to watch AFL 2025 live streams in the US

Around three AFL games per week are shown on Fox Soccer Plus in the US. If you don't have a cable package with the channel, you can use Fubo or DirecTV to stream Fox Soccer Plus.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to Watch AFL, a dedicated service that live streams every game. Plans cost AU$24 per week, AU$44 per month, or AU$229 per year.

However, as explained above, if you're currently traveling in the US from Australia, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch AFL 2025 live streams in the UK

In the UK, three AFL games per week will be shown on TNT Sports channels.

TNT Sports also holds the rights to Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League soccer, as well as lots of cycling, rugby, MotoGP and more.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports, and is your best bet for 2025 AFL coverage.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch AFL 2025 live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch the 2025 AFL season unfold for FREE on Channel 7 and 7Mate, with live streaming available via the 7Plus streaming service.

The only catch is that different games are free-to-air in different regions.

But that won't be a problem if you download a VPN. A good VPN will let you connect to different servers not just around the world, but in different parts of countries too.

All games, meanwhile, are shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big-name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch AFL 2025 for free?

When is the AFL 2025 season?

The 2025 AFL season runs from Friday, March 7 to Saturday, September 27.

AFL schedule 2025

What is the AFL 2025 schedule?

Opening Round

Friday, March 7
7.40pm – Sydney Swans vs Hawthorn (ACT, NSW, NT, QLD, SA, TAS, VIC, WA)

Round 1

Thursday, March 13
7.30pm – Richmond vs Carlton (ACT, NSW, NT, QLD, SA, TAS, VIC, WA)

Friday, March 14
7.40pm – Hawthorn vs Essendon (ACT, NSW, NT, QLD, SA, TAS, VIC, WA)

Saturday, March 15
1.20pm – Geelong Cats vs Fremantle (WA)
4.15pm – Sydney Swans vs Brisbane Lions (ACT, NSW, NT, QLD)
7.35pm – Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne
7.35pm – Collingwood vs Port Adelaide (SA)

Sunday, March 16
12.35pm – Adelaide Crows vs St Kilda (SA)
3.20pm – Melbourne vs GWS Giants (ACT, NSW, NT, QLD, SA, TAS, VIC, WA)
6.10pm – West Coast Eagles vs Gold Coast Suns (QLD, WA)

All times AEDT (Australian Eastern Time)
Australian free-to-air regions in brackets

Can I watch AFL 2025 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all things AFL on the official AFL social media channels on YouTube (@AFL) and Instagram (@AFL).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

