With just over two weeks to go before Taylor Swift's Eras tour comes to Disney Plus on March 15, the streamer has unveiled a promotional offer that will get you Ready For It.

If you sign up for a subscription to Disney Plus' Standard with Ads tier between 29 February and 14 March 2024, you'll pay just £1.99 a month for the first three months. The Disney Plus price goes up to its usual £4.99 thereafter. Disney clearly hopes you will Stay, Stay, Stay after the introductory period is over.

Of course, there's more to Disney Plus than Eras, as brilliant as that is. The streamer is a veritable Wonderland of superb things to stream, including the multiple award-winning The Bear, the epic Japanese drama Shōgun, The Marvels and more. The new Disney animation Wish and the award-winning (and decidedly less family-friendly) Poor Things will also come to the streamer soon.

Don't want to keep watching? It's easy to Shake It Off

Disney doesn't make you sign up for Evermore here, so if you decide you don't want to keep subscribing it's easy enough to Shake It Off by cancelling your subscription at any time. If you don't, the subscription will auto-renew each month at whatever the current rate is for the ad-funded service. That's currently £4.99 per month, but as we've seen recently streaming has a tendency to get more expensive, so it's possible that price hikes from multiple streamers could make it a Cruel Summer for streaming subscribers this year – although some might say that slightly more expensive streaming subs are kinda Champagne Problems.

I'm really looking forward to watching the new version of the Eras Tour: while seeing it in IMAX at the theater was beyond my Wildest Dreams, there will be five additional songs on the Disney Plus version including Cardigan, which hasn't previously been available in any releases. So for me this month, TS on Disney Plus is definitely The 1 I want to watch.

The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) comes to Disney Plus on March 15th.