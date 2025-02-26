Nicole Kidman's new Prime Video thriller, Holland, looks quirky and unsettling in its first trailer

Amazon Prime Video have released the first trailer for brand new thriller Holland and what could be one of the best new movies on Prime Video looks as darkly funny as it is deeply unsettling.

The film stars Nicole Kidman as “the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan, tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.”

The film has actually been in development for over a decade, with the screenplay topping the 2013 blacklist. Back then, Naomi Watts and Bryan Cranston were attached to star, with Errol Morris on directing duties. The film rights were acquired by Amazon as part of their purchase of MGM studios in 2022.

Judging by the trailer, which you can watch just below, the film looks to be a mash-up of Hitchcockian mystery and Lynchian suburban satire, with a hint of The Truman Show – all shot through an A24-style lens. And from Fresh director Mimi Cave, we’d expect nothing less, after that movie’s skewering of the horrors of modern dating.

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The film sees Macfadyen continue to soar post-Succession following his villainous turn in Deadpool & Wolverine, in a role that may not be all it seems. While Fred Vandergroot is ostensibly the perfect family man, the trailer hints at a sinister side, and that, potentially, the husband and father may be the orchestrator behind the bizarre goings on that plague Kidman’s character. Meanwhile, Bernal’s teaching colleague Dave joins Nancy as she investigates the unfolding mystery.

Kidman has been carving out quite a niche for herself as the queen of the streaming thriller in recent years after turns in Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Little Lies and The Perfect Couple. While still very much in the ‘suburban wife with a secret’ mould of those characters, Vandergroot looks to be a refreshing change of pace, with a quirkier performance from the star than we’ve seen recently, as Nancy spirals out of control.

Holland isn’t the only project that sees Kidman teaming up with Amazon either after she fronted Lulu Wang’s drama series Expats. Prime’s upcoming crime adaptation Scarpetta will see Kidman star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, while an adaptation of Andrew Bovell’s award-winning play Things I Know to Be True is still in production for the streamer, which ranks among the best streaming services.

Also starring Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner and Jeff Pope, Holland is set to premiere at South by Southwest Festival on March 9 before landing on Prime Video on March 27, 2025.