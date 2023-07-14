Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch Wimbledon semi-final for free from anywhere

Watch a Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream

Looking for a free Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream? The Wimbledon semi-final is free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and 9Now if you're traveling. In the US, Alcaraz vs Medvedev is live on ESPN Plus, ESPN and ABC. It's TSN in Canada and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Full details on how to watch an Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream are just below.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev preview

It’s the battle of the US Open champions on Centre Court this Friday when Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev for a place in the Wimbledon final. Both players have reached the last four at the All England Club for the first time in their careers and have produced some sublime tennis to reach the latter stages of the prestigious tournament.

Third seed Medvedev has certainly had the easier draw, though had to come through a stern challenge in the quarters against surprise package Christopher Eubanks, eventually securing a 6-4 1-6 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 victory. The Russian used all his experience to outclass the American in the final set and will now aim to reach a fifth Grand Slam final.

Medvedev, who won the US Open in 2021, played Alcaraz at Wimbledon two years ago and dropped just seven games across three sets. However, the 20-year-old has come a long way in the last 24 months and has now emerged as one of the most formidable forces in the men’s game. The Spaniard won his maiden Slam last year at Flushing Meadows and in doing so became the first teenager in the Open Era to top the men’s rankings.

Already with 11 ATP Tour-level singles titles to his name, this year he secured a comfortable straight sets win over Medvedev to triumph at Indian Wells and showed his ability on grass when he secured victory at Queen’s. At SW19, he’s become a firm crowd favourite, utilising his powerful serve and aggressive baseline style to blow his opponents away.

Alcaraz has already dispatched former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berretinni and in the last round beat Danish sixth seed Holger Rune 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 6-4. Medvedev should provide a far tougher test and will look to counter-punch from the baseline. This is going to be something special, so here’s how to watch an Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream from wherever you are.

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Medvedev for FREE

Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2023 for FREE, with the entire tournament being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, and the Red Button. That means you can live stream all the action on BBC iPlayer. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and streaming sticks.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of how to watch Carlos Alcaraz take on Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semi-final.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use, and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Medvedev for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch an Alcaraz vs Medvedev for FREE on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a free Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live-streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of Wimbledon 2023 is convoluted, to say the least, but the important things to note are that the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, but the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus. Some of the tournament is also being shown on ESPN 2 and ESPN 3/ABC. Play typically begins at 6 am ET / 3 am PT each day, continuing well into the afternoons. How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev 2023 without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $20 off your first month. Alternatively, FuboTV is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC, and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Medvedev online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev on TSN. Play typically starts at 6 am ET / 3 am PT each morning, but extends into the afternoons. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Wimbledon live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$ 19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

