7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (January 24)

Another week has ended and, two of the world's best streaming services aside (step up your game, Hulu and Disney Plus), there's something new to watch on their rival platforms this weekend.

Indeed, from a couple of new movies that originally released in theaters in late 2024, to a bunch of new shows (and the return of a smash-hit Netflix series), there's plenty for you to wrap your eyeballs around over the next few days. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

The Night Agent season 2 (Netflix)

From The Recruit to Black Doves, Netflix has slowly been building out its back catalog of fun, dramatic, and thrilling spy genre shows. Few are more popular on the service, though, than The Night Agent, whose first season was a surprise overnight hit for the streaming titan and earned it a spot on our best Netflix shows list.

Two years on from that unprecedented success, the spy thriller is back for its second season. This time around, trust is in short supply for newly-minted Night Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who becomes embroiled in another wild conspiracy that'll force him to question who he can really rely on. I'll be tuning in to see if Netflix's seventh most-watched English TV Original of all-time can build on its debut season's almighty performance. Before you do likewise, get the lowdown on the show's return with our The Night Agent season 2 hub. – TP

Prime Target (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus keeps its busy start to 2025 going with new espionage thriller Prime Target, which stars One Day actor Leo Woodall alongside Quintessa Swindell from Euphoria. In the Apple TV Original, Woodall plays a math genius, who's working on a secret research project to discover patterns in prime numbers that eventually catches the attention of Swindell's NSA surveillance operative.

The idea that the story is built around is the fact that prime numbers form the basis of the world's most common types of encryption that are still widely used today, which is why a Cambridge graduate cracking the code is of seismic global proportions in this new series. The best way I can think to describe it is the Da Vinci Code meets Good Will Hunting and, while it might not rank among the best Apple TV Plus shows, it's an absorbing watch no less. – Amelia Schwanke, entertainment editor

The Wild Robot (Peacock)

One of the best 52 movies of 2024 has finally made its streaming debut – well, in the US (sorry, UK and Australian readers). The Wild Robot is an absolute joy of a film, with its gorgeous, painterly art style and wonderfully realized animation, emotionally resonant story, and top-tier voice acting making for a perfect, easy-to-watch flick on Peacock this weekend.

Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz, a service robot who becomes shipwrecked on a remote island that's inhabited by talking animals. Unsurprisingly, she's viewed as an outsider by the creatures that live on it. But, armed with a steely determination to adapt to her environment, plus the fact that she becomes the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose called Brightbill (Heartstopper's Kit Connor), Roz resolves to not only ingratiate herself with the locals, but also become their protector-in-chief. A beautiful movie in more ways than one that deserves to be seen. – TP

Watch The Wild Robot on Peacock (available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV, and more services in the UK and Australia)

Gladiator II (Paramount Plus)

Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated follow-up to iconic 2000 movie Gladiator is now available on Paramount Plus (again, only in the US, though). If you weren’t among those who took part in last year’s unexpected double bill Glicked (that’s Gladiator II and Wicked), you can bring the thrill of the Colossuem to your home. It hasn’t performed as well as Wicked, which was recently nominated for Best Picture, but its 71% Rotten Tomatoes rating means it could be worthy of a spot on our best Paramount Plus movies round-up.

With a brilliant ensemble cast like Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Derek Jacobi, the movie is set 15 years after the first and is definitely worth your time if you are a fan of the original. It’s perfect if you’re looking for an action packed movie this weekend. Altogether now: are you not entertained!? – Lucy Buglass, entertainment writer

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (Max)

Max is now home to the TV adaptation of controversial author J. K. Rowling’s novel series of the same name, which were published under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The series follows private detective Cormoran Strike who teams up with his assistant Robin Ellacott to take on cases that have baffled the police, hoping they can finally get to the bottom of what happened. It’s no easy task and they work out of a cramped office, but they get the job done.

There’ll be weekly episodic releases for this one, and the series has already premiered in the UK where it’s been met with some seriously mixed reviews. It’s Rotten Tomatoes score is too low to guarantee a spot to our best Max shows, but you might have a good time with it regardless. – LB

Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus has released its first-ever made Star Trek TV movie; a 100-minute spin-off of galactic proportions that focuses on the secret Star Fleet agency called Section 31. Star Trek: Section 31 sees Michelle Yeoh reprise her role as emperor Philippa Georgiou who we met in the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery before she eventually becomes a member of the special ops division.

It's a little different to your usual Star Trek movies, with Yeoh previously describing it as a mix of Mission: Impossible and Guardians of the Galaxy, which makes sense with the plot's merry band of mercenaries that get caught up in a heist to defend the United Federation of Planets against multi-universal threats. It's been through a lot of iterations to get here (it was originally going to be a series), which means that "there was so much more" that was left out, Yeoh's fellow star Sven Ruygrok told us. That might be why long-time Trekkies and newcomers alike have absolutely slammed it, with many labeling it one of the franchise's worst-ever projects. Ouch! – AS

Harlem season 3 (Prime Video)

The third and final season of Harlem is out now. Prime Video’s beloved comedy series is coming to an end, but I’m sure the Amazon TV Original will go out on a high. You’ll get two episodes each week until the finale on February 6, and I’m sure this will beat the January Blues some of us might be feeling.

The iconic cast made up of Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandaie, Jerrie Johnson, Tyler Lepley and Whoopi Goldberg are all back, with a few surprises and new faces teased for the final instalment. We’ve got plenty of great comedy recommendations on our best Prime Video shows round-up if you need to fill the Harlem shaped hole in your heart, though nothing can quite compare to how great this is. – LB

For more streaming suggestions, read our guides on the best Netflix movies, best Prime Video movies, best Disney Plus shows, and best Hulu movies.