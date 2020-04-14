The best mobile VPN apps 2020

As we rely more and more on the web for both work and play, getting the most out of our online experience is becoming a priority for many. That’s why mobile VPNs are booming right now.

A VPN can do so much more than protect your data – the power to unblock regional Netflix libraries, avoid trackers and access ISP-blocked websites will be at your fingertips.

However, VPNs aren’t just for your PC at home. Many providers have a slew of mobile VPN apps for all your devices – iOS and Android universally included – and allow you to use your subscription to protect yourself on public WiFi networks, access online banking securely and stream with impunity while out and about.

To make our top five list of mobile VPNs, services must have both impeccable desktop performance and provide mobile customers exactly the same security and freedom when they’re on the move. So, without further ado, here are the best mobile VPNs available to download right now.

Best mobile VPNs: our pick of apps to download

(Image credit: Future)

1. ExpressVPN

The very best mobile VPN

Number of servers: 3000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5

Slick iOS & Android apps

Excellent connection speeds

Top notch customer support

A little pricy – but worth every penny

Best mobile VPN 2020 - Get 3 months free with an annual plan

If you’re after the best all-round mobile VPN service, look no further than ExpressVPN. This service also tops our overall best VPN list, and that’s in part due to the great functionality of its iOS and Android apps.

The apps provide a straightforward overview of all the functions available, including split tunnelling, protocol selection and location picker to name a few.

Unusually, it’s actually simpler to access some of ExpressVPN’s additional features through the app rather than the desktop client – this includes displaying your current IP, DNS or WebRTC leak detection and a secure password generator.

Both iOS and Android VPN apps are simple to install, and after a moment of authorising system permissions you’ll have your mobile device protected. A nice addition is the ability to switch servers in one tap without closing your current connection. A simple touch, but one we’d miss if it wasn’t available.

Beneath the clean app design, though, is still ExpressVPN’s renowned reliability and swift connection speeds – this is no mere facade. You’ll receive exactly the same customer support through the app as you will through the desktop client, be able to browse numerous Netflix libraries and, most importantly, keep your mobile device as secure as your desktop at home.

Get the best mobile VPN 2020: 49% off plus 3 months FREE

You can tell that we really rate the ExpressVPN app – it's the VPN we'd choose if we were getting one. And the good news is that TechRadar readers can get a little perk when they sign up, too. ExpressVPN has agreed to give readers three months extra free when they sign up, as well as the usual 30 day money back guarantee.

View Deal

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. NordVPN

Well-featured and popular VPN for mobile

Number of servers: 5,600+ | Server locations: 55+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Excellent Google Play & App Store reviews

5,600+ servers across 50-odd countries

Tons of security extras

Odd map interface on mobile apps

While NordVPN does everything you’d expect from a premium VPN service, those who look a little deeper will notice that there are some useful, unusual features lurking under the hood. These include double data encryption and Onion support, NordVPN’s own CyberSec technology, a clear no-log policy and P2P support. Plenty going on, then.

A real plus is the high-speed proprietary NordLynx protocol built around WireGuard – which is exclusive to Linux and iOS users. Those toting an iPhone or iPad can select NordLynx and be treated to near-unaffected connection speeds while still remaining anonymous online.

We found both the iOS and Android apps slightly hindered by the choice to use the map-based location selector tool as the default view. We’d much prefer to have seen a list from the get-go, but fortunately it’s only a swipe away. Otherwise, NordVPN provides stellar mobile service, and is an especially great choice for iOS users.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Surfshark

Bargain VPN for your mobile

Number of servers: 1,000+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Excellent value multi-year plan

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Unblocks Netflix

Support website isn’t the best

Surfshark is a great option if you’re looking for the best value cheap VPN around. The headline of a two-year plan for under $2/£2 a month is enough to draw many in, but Surfshark doesn’t scrimp on features either.

The mobile offerings are near enough indistinguishable from the easy-to-use desktop client, and include essential features like split tunnelling, plenty of server locations and a selection of protocols to choose from.

Connection speeds have proven to be stable, with Android users being treated to a choice of encryption methods and the option of using small packets to optimise mobile data use.

However, for those with more devices than USB ports to charge them from, Surfshark’s unlimited connections will be indispensable – you’ll be able to stay covered on your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S20, Microsoft Surface Go, Mac Pro, smart TV, Wi-Fi router… With a single subscription to Surfshark, you’ll be able to protect pretty much anything you own that can connect to the internet.

(Image credit: Future)

4. IPVanish

Speedy VPN with plenty of options

Number of servers: 1300+ | Server locations: 75 | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Feature rich

Great connection speeds

Powerful mobile apps

Apps not updated that often

US-based IPVanish is a strong VPN in its own right, but get stuck into the mobile apps and you’ll discover that it offers more depth than the majority of the competition. While both the iOS and Android apps have simple interfaces, explore the options and you'll discover some very useful tools.

IPVanish isn't the only app with split tunnelling on this list, but having user-friendly features like autoconnect and favourite locations alongside in-depth functions like switching protocols, ‘Scramble’ – which hides the fact you’re using a VPN – and white- and blacklists of networks is unusual, and great to see.

Also worth noting is the flashy display of your connection speed in real time while you’re connected through IPVanish – few VPNs make themselves visually appealing, so it’s nice to see a little flair.

So, with powerful mobile apps and excellent customisability, IPVanish is the VPN for those who like to be in complete control.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Private Internet Access

Cracking value with plenty of features

Number of servers: 3,300+ | Server locations: 50+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 10

Affordable longer contract

Excellent mobile functionality

Very configurable

No live chat support

PIA offers the basic necessities of a VPN alongside some really useful extra features – all for a great price, too. And, while the apps are pleasingly minimalist, they pack in more functionality than many desktop VPN clients.

Most VPNs have stark differences between their iOS and Android offerings, but PIA’s apps are incredibly similar – good to see if you’re a user of both, or you’ve found that your device gets the raw end of the deal from other VPNs.

Both apps offer split tunnelling, protocol switching, the choice between UDP or TCP connections, the ability to use your preferred DNS and more. There’s a lot of power here. PIA also even offers their own secure browser InBrowser – but that’s also available free without purchase of the VPN.

For a combination of usability, value and in-depth tuning of your VPN experience, PIA is a tempting proposition.

Mobile VPNs: what makes a great VPN app?

When looking at mobile VPN apps, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Firstly – and most importantly for the majority of users – is it easy to use? If you’re stuck three taps deep in a settings menu just to change your server, you’re not going have a good time using the app in the long term. Simplicity rules here, and all the VPNs on this list are clean and clear.

Secondly, make sure there’s enough functionality compared to the desktop client. Many VPNs offer incredibly in-depth settings on their PC VPN for Windows, but open the app and you might struggle to find options you’ve grown used to.

Many users won’t care about things like switching protocols or UDP/TCP, but if you do – or think you might ever have the urge to investigate – make sure the app is powerful enough for you.

Finally, value! There are a lot of top-quality VPNs out there now, so there’s no point paying through the nose for an average service. The very best will never be the cheapest (and free VPNs aren't an ideal solution), but weigh up your budget and your needs to find a happy medium.

What can I do with a mobile VPN app?

Protection on public Wi-Fi networks is at the top of the list. Whether you’re in a supermarket, on a train, at hospital or working away in a café, using public Wi-Fi exposes you to unencrypted connections, leaving your logins and personal information up for grabs.

A mobile VPN can also help you save money shopping online. Many sites charge different prices depending on your IP address, so by moving your location around you’ll be able to find the best deals on whatever you’re looking for.

Finally, everyone’s favourite trick: access geo-blocked Netflix libraries with a VPN. All the VPNs on this list can give you access to Netflix all over the world. So, wherever you are – bus, train, on the toilet – you’ll be able to watch whatever you want on your mobile device.

All you need to do is pick your choice from this list, and bask in the glory of true freedom on the internet.

Read more: