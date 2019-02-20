Hands on: Samsung Galaxy S10e review

The 'e' in Samsung Galaxy S10e stands for 'essential’', which means it packs almost everything the S10 and S10 Plus have, at a lower price. You get a 5.8-inch screen, the same two primary cameras, and all-day battery life, but you’ll miss out on a third lens, slightly higher specs, and the in-screen fingerprint sensor. That's the tempting compromise offered by Samsung's answer to the iPhone XR.

Samsung's Galaxy S line has always gone toe-to-toe with Apple's iPhones and Google's Pixel smartphones – and has been matching their skyrocketing prices. So after Apple decided to expand its flagship lineup with a lower-cost model, it's not surprising that Samsung has done the same – but the S10e isn't just the ' iPhone XR for Android'.

Okay, the parallels are tough to ignore, so we'll lay them out here: the S10e ('e' for 'essential') lacks several of the flashier features of the pricier S10 and S10 Plus, but keeps the essential advances (like the high-powered processor), and it retails for the same price as the iPhone XR in the US (it's cheaper than the XR in the UK).

The Samsung and Apple phones offer different experiences and features, so you won’t necessarily be picking between them – if you're a brand diehard, you'll just be wondering whether to go for the fully-featured S10/S10 Plus, or whether the S10e packs enough to justify the discount.

Based on our hands-on time with the phone, there's a lot to like about the S10e, and the cut features aren't much missed.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e price starts at $749 / £669 (around AU$1,050) for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version.

In the US, that's the same starting price as the iPhone XR (it’s cheaper in the UK), with the base-level iPhone only offering 64GB of space – you'll need to pay more for 128GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e release date is March 8, with S10e pre-orders open today, February 20, except in the US, where they open on February 21.

Samsung's pre-order bonus of a free set of Samsung Galaxy Buds is only for S10 and S10 Plus pre-orders though – there are no free buds for prospective S10e owners.

There’s also an 8GB/256GB variant of the Galaxy S10e, but it's not clear how much this will be, and which regions it'll be available in – we'll update this article as soon as we know.

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S10e specs Weight: 150g

Dimensions: 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm

OS: Android 9

Screen size: 5.8-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2280

CPU: Octa-core chipset

RAM: 6/8GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Battery: 3,100mAh

Rear camera: 16MP + 12MP

Front camera: 10MP

Ironically, one of the Samsung Galaxy S10e's most attractive aspects is something its pricier siblings don't have: a smaller size.

The phone's body, stretching just past the 5.8-inch display and measuring 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm, is certainly easier to handle for more petite hands, and it's also appealing for those who dislike big phones; at 150g, it's also the lightest of the three new Samsung flagships.

The Galaxy S10e is otherwise a smaller version of the other S10 phones, with a glass front and back sandwiching an aluminum frame – its flat display lacks the exaggerated curved edges of its bigger brothers, though, which makes it look slightly less premium in comparison.

And yes, the Samsung Galaxy S10e's bezels are a bit wider, but the phone isn't noticeably thicker (not to the degree of the iPhone XR, anyway – whoops, slipped up comparing again there).

Like it’s larger S10 siblings, the S10e has a clean back, rounded corners and edges and minimal camera bump. It looks and feels premium, and the color options match those of the other phones: Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism White, Canary Yellow and Green. Sadly, the green and yellow hues won't be available to US customers.

The 5.8-inch 19:9 screen is sharp, as expected of a Samsung AMOLED display, though its Full HD+ (2280 x 1080) resolution is lower than the wide QHD+ (3040 x 1440) of the S10 and S10 Plus.

We didn't notice much of a difference, although we'll wait for our full review to properly pass judgment. Something to note here though: Samsung sets the default resolution of all its phones to Full HD to save battery life, so if you've never tweaked your display settings on previous Samsung phones, you wouldn't notice the difference here.

What is noticeable, of course, is the 'punch-hole' camera, which gives the 'Infinity-O' display its name.

The Galaxy S10e, like the S10, has a small hole in the top-right corner of its screen, and we’d be lying if we said it didn't keep catching our eye. It's hard to tell at this stage if it’ll be distracting during day-to-day use or if, like the notch, we’ll just learn to live with it.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e also misses out on another next-gen feature that’s present in the S10 and S10 Plus: the in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Instead, the lower-price version has a good old-fashioned capacitive sensor located in the oversized power button on the upper part of the phone's right side. It functions as expected, is easy enough to reach and looks classy enough – it’s a little reminiscent of Sony's side-mounted digit readers.

Most importantly, this spares the clean back cover from being marred by a circular fingerprint sensor, as on the previous Galaxy S phones.

The only thing on the Galaxy S10e's rear (aside from a Samsung logo) is a modest rectangular camera bump, aligned horizontally, that’s ever-so-slightly raised – it's small enough not to catch on pockets or purses when putting the phone away or taking it out.

There's one more interruption to the casing to note, and you may well be thankful it's there: a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Samsung has retained its trash-talking high ground.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S10e has two rear cameras, and we'll look more closely at whether Samsung's dual shooters outperform the single camera on the iPhone XR in our full review; they could, however give the S10e a serious advantage, even if it's just in terms of utility.

The Galaxy S10e has inherited the S9's dual-aperture tech, meaning its 77-degree field-of-view 12MP main camera can switch between f/1.5 for low-light shots and f/2.4 for brighter scenes.

The extra lens is a 16MP f/2.2 super-wide 123-degree FOV camera, and given how useful these have been for zoomed-out casual smartphone photography, it's a welcome addition to the S10e’s arsenal.

Samsung has done impressive work with the software here, which seamlessly and immediately switches between lenses as you zoom in and out.

Crucially, these lenses are exactly the same across the S10 line, meaning photos from the more affordable S10e will be no less impressive than those from its pricier siblings.

But one of the camera’s budget compromises means it misses out on the 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens that Samsung has triumphantly added to the S10 and S10 Plus.

This may irk those who prefer optical over digital zoom (even the nominal 2x optical zoom on the S10 and S10 Plus), with optical zoom now a staple on multi-camera flagship phones.

Does that matter? Probably not for most users. The two prime cameras offer the most utility, and digital zoom is a functional (if not ideal) compromise.

And the photo software is the big advantage anyway: Samsung has added a neural processing unit to the Galaxy S10 line, which quickly matches the scene the camera is seeing with one of 30 ‘scene optimizer’ settings (10 are new to the S10 generation) for particular subjects and environments.

Heck, there's even a new ‘shot suggestion’ feature that guides you to what the phone's AI believes will be a better shot.

And it's not like the S10e is the only new Galaxy that’s missing out: it has the same lone 10MP f/1.9 front-facing camera as its siblings, but neither it nor the standard S10 enjoy the secondary 8MP f/2.2 depth camera that’s been added to the S10 Plus' selfie arsenal.

Battery

As for battery, the Samsung Galaxy S10e packs a respectable 3,100mAh unit. It’s smaller than the S10's 3,400mAh battery or the S10 Plus' beefy 4,100mAh capacity, but it should still keep your phone powered through the day – it’s slightly bigger than the S9's battery, so if you have that phone you can use that as a gauge. Samsung claims all its S10 models will achieve 24-hour battery life.

The Galaxy S10e can charge wirelessly, using Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 tech, which the company claims charges faster than standard Qi wireless.

And what's extra cool here is that the phone will also be able to use its own battery to wirelessly charge other Qi-compatible devices (including iPhones!).

Samsung calls this feature Wireless PowerShare, which is undoubtedly catchier than the 'Reverse Wireless Charging' moniker that Huawei used to describe the feature when it debuted in the Mate 20 Pro .

By and large, this slow method of recharging other devices isn't ideal during a typical day, but Samsung makes a compelling case for its usefulness: plug in the S10e using its USB-C port, turn Wireless PowerShare on and park another device (say, the new Galaxy Buds) atop the phone to juice it up overnight.

Boom: you only need one power outlet and charging cable.

Specs and performance

You’re likely be picking up the Samsung Galaxy S10e to save yourself a bit of money while getting the best elements of the S10 line – and as far as specs go, the S10e barely compromises.

Samsung has adopted a baseline of 128GB of internal storage across the S10 line, which is a generous and long-overdue standardization.

The S10e starts with slightly less RAM than its siblings – 6GB instead of 8GB – but that’s still a hefty amount of memory; in our brief time with the phone we found it zippy enough for casual use and switching between apps, which wasn’t a surprise considering the power under the hood and Samsung’s polish.

Crucially, the S10e wasn’t noticeably slower than the S10 or S10 Plus in our hands-on testing. But if you do want to boost its lower specs, you can opt for a Galaxy S10e configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage for an as-yet undisclosed price bump.

There’s also a microSD slot should you want to upgrade your storage manually (up to 512GB).

The S10e has all the same sensors as its pricier siblings – accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, and so on – with the notable exception of the heart rate sensor.

That often-forgotten-about rear-mounted sensor has been in Samsung’s flagship phone line since the Galaxy S5 , and its absence here is telling. Will users actually miss the ability to check their heart rate? Or is this a vestigial feature that’ll be cut from future Samsung phones to reduce cost and free up internal space?

The Galaxy S10e, like the rest of the S10 line, comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box, which may be more salt in the wound for owners of older Samsung phones who haven’t gotten the upgrade yet.

As expected, Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant returns, and once again gets a dedicated button below the volume rocker on the left side of the phone – and Samsung has introduced some helpful AI-powered sub-features to the notoriously unpopular voice assistant.

Bixby Routines, for example, has some pre-loaded setting profiles which you can toggle, and which will switch around your settings based on cues – one will trigger if you connect to your car over Bluetooth, for example, shutting down Wi-Fi and making other driving-optimized adjustments on your phone. Samsung claims Bixby will even learn your usage patterns and suggest new routines.

Early verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S10e misses out on a few fun new features (and a third camera) that are in the S10 and S10 Plus, and is thus pitched as a basic flagship phone compared to Samsung’s top-tier handsets.

But pretend its pricier siblings don’t exist and the S10e is a powerful smartphone, full of top specs and with the snappy style of a flagship device.

In other words, the S10e beats out other flagships around its cost tier. True, this year’s OnePlus 7 may pack comparable specs at a notably lower price, but at least Samsung’s handsets have a bit more decorative panache to separate them from the black rectangle pack. Plus, the S10e is coming out much, much sooner.

Strictly speaking, the Galaxy S10e has a leg-up over the iPhone XR in a few crucial areas. It has an AMOLED screen rather than an LCD display, a slightly bigger battery, a microSD card slot, double the baseline storage and RAM, two rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor if you’re not a fan of Face ID, and a smaller, lighter form factor. Oh – and the S10e has a headphone jack. QED, iHaters.

You can chalk some of this superiority up to the S10e's release nearly six months after that of the iPhone XR, and that also gives the S10e a head-start to harness some next-gen industry advances like Wi-Fi 6 , which Samsung’s new flagships all support.

But the more likely clash will be choosing between the S10e and the fully-featured S10, which doesn't cost a huge amount more (especially if you're splitting the cost over a contract).

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is a solid phone that deserves to swipe some market share away from top-tier smartphones with sky-high prices. It may be too pricey to make it onto our list of the best budget phones, but it’s shaping up to be one of the best options if your budget for flagship phones is the same as it was two years ago.