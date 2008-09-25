On the face of it, not much has been added to the Nokia N96 to distinguish it from its predecessor, the N95 8GB (which beefed up the memory and changed the colour of the original, silver-clad N95).
Nokia N96
Review: Another great multimedia phone from Nokia - but isn't it much the same as the last one?
Our Verdict
Like its predecessor, it's a great multimedia phone, but not necessarily good enough to trade in your N95 for
For
- 5 megapixel camera
- A-GPS Sat Nav capability
- 16GB memory, microSD slot, FM radio
- HSDPA
- Wi-Fi
- Symbian S60 smartphone capability
- High quality video capture and playback
- Good music player facilities including 3.5mm headphone jack
- Large 16m colour screen
- DVB-H mobile TV support
Against
- Plasticky bodywork
- Not a huge upgrade from the N95
- No touchscreen control