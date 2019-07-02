The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super brings better performance to the table, along with a lower price point, making it a more compelling purchase for more everyday users.

Back when Nvidia Turing first hit the streets way back in October 2018, it promised high performance along with ray tracing in games. And, while this line of graphics cards produced some incredible things, like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, some of the mid-range cards, especially the RTX 2070, felt a little underwhelming.

Luckily, Nvidia is here to right that ship, at least a little with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, which will replace the existing Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. Luckily, it's not without purpose – Nvidia is promising much better performance this time around, corny name aside.

A couple of Super graphics cards (Image credit: Future)

Price and availability

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 originally launched back in October 2018 for $499 (about £395, AU$720), with the Founders Edition costing about $100 more at $599 (£569, AU$899). This was a bit of a high price point, especially compared to the previous-generation Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070.

However, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super will launch on July 9, and the Founders Edition will be $100 cheaper at $499 (about £395, AU$720). We're not sure where aftermarket RTX 2070s will slot in, but we're sure you'll be able to find some good deals on those.

The RTX 2070 Super is completely encased in metal (Image credit: Future)

Features and chipset

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super takes the successful Nvidia Turing architecture and makes it more accessible to the mainstream. It takes the 2,304 CUDA cores in the existing Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and bumps it up to 2,560, and also sees higher clocks with a 1,770MHz boost clock.

Right now, we don't know if the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super features more RT and Tensor Cores than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, but it is rated for better ray tracing performance, at 7 Giga Rays. Both of these architectural improvements, however, come with slightly increased power consumption at 215 Watts.

The only thing that really stays the same between the Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Super and the original RTX 2070 is the memory – you're still getting 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, clocked at 14Gbps.

We have to talk about the design of the card for a minute, too, however. It still has the same overall profile as the existing Nvidia Turing Founders Edition cards, but it has a chrome design beneath the logo, making for a shiner card. This will likely be meaningless unless you have a case that lets you admire it from afar, but it's a nice touch.

Unfortunately, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super is still heavy, necessitating a motherboard with extra PCIe support.

All the RTX 2070 Super ports you'll ever need (Image credit: Future)

Performance

Because of the increased clock speeds and greater amount of CUDA cores, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super should be much more powerful than the vanilla RTX 2070.

We haven't had a chance to put it through the full ringer of benchmark tests, but in the time we've spent playing games on it, we've noticed some pretty impressive performance.

For instance, in Metro Exodus, we are able to stay above 70 frames per second (fps) in the beginning section for most of the run at 1440p. We turn all the graphics options to Ultra, switch on ray traced global illumination and DLSS, and we have a smooth gameplay experience.

We've also played some Shadow of the Tomb Raider, also with ray tracing and DLSS enabled, and performance didn't shine quite as much. It's still absolutely improved over the original card, but we are stuck at around 50 fps so far in our time with it.

We'll put the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 through some more rigorous testing in the coming days, and we'll be sure to update this article with a score when that's ready.

All the RTX 2070 power (Image credit: Future)

Early verdict

At $499 (about £395, AU$720), with the improved performance, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super offers a much better value than Nvidia Turing was capable of at launch. You're getting more performance for the money, and that will never be a bad thing.

Existing Turing owners probably won't really need to pick this graphics card up, but if you were holding out for a more valuable upgrade, now might be the time.