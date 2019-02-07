Hands on: Moto G7 Plus review

The Moto G7 Plus is an incremental upgrade over the G6 Plus it replaces, but the camera is where the improvements are more notable with some flagship features offered at a far more reasonable price point.

The Moto G7 Plus is the most premium offering in Motorola's new, affordable G7 quartet, offering up more power, better cameras and fast charging tech than its cheaper siblings.

It features a strong host of specs, including a large 6.2-inch display, 4GB of RAM and dual rear facing cameras, but there are a couple of spots where it cuts corners to keep the cost down.

That's no surprise though, and in the past, the Motorola's G series has made cuts in the right areas, minimizing any negative user experience and delivering an excellent value device. The company is trying to repeat the trick again with the Moto G7 Plus.

The Moto G7 Plus release date is March 1 in the UK, while the firm has already confirmed that it won't be launched in the US.

It will, however, be available in a number of European and Latin American countries, while we're still waiting to hear whether it'll come to Australia and India.

In terms of the Moto G7 Plus price, you're looking at £269 (around AU$490) for the SIM-free handset in the UK - the same as the Moto G6 Plus when it launched - with the handset available from Carphone Warehouse and EE.

Image credit: TechRadar

Design and display

If you didn't see the price tag before picking up the Moto G7 Plus, you'd be forgiven for assuming it would cost almost double what Motorola is actually asking for the handset.

Its front and rear are solid glass, sandwiching a metal frame which feels secure and relatively premium in the hand. Tap the rear glass and it does sound a little hollow – giving away its affordable credentials – but it's not something you'll be doing often.

The power and volume keys are located on the right of the handset and fall nicely under thumb or finger, and while the G7 Plus does have a large display, it's not overly cumbersome to handle.

Measuring 157 x 75.3 x 8.3mm and weighing 176g it sits well in the hand, but the glass finish means there's little grip on offer. However, Motorola includes a protective soft touch plastic case in the Moto G7 Plus box, which gives a little traction.

There's good news for audiophiles, as the G7 Plus has a headphone jack on its base, along with a speaker and a centralized USB-C port.

Image credit: TechRadar

On the rear just below the dual camera bump lies a fingerprint scanner inset with the Motorola logo, which is easy to find with your forefinger.

Motorola says the body of the G7 Plus is "water repellent", but strictly not waterproof, so don't go submerging the handset in water. It should be fine in the rain.

Switching attention to the Moto G7 Plus display and you'll find a sizable 6.2-inch, Full HD (2270 x 1080) screen. There's minimal bezel at the top of the display, with the front-facing camera housed in a teardrop notch which cuts into the display.

At the bottom of the screen there's a thicker bezel which houses the Motorola brand name, which is another signal that the Moto G7 Plus isn't quite as premium as some of its more expensive rivals that minimize the bezel to near-nonexistence.

Still, the overall look is impressive, with text and images appearing crisp, bright and colorful.

Image credit: TechRadar

Camera and battery

One of the key features for the Moto G7 Plus is its dual rear-facing cameras. The primary lens is a 16MP main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) lining up alongside a 5MP depth sensor.

This combo enables portrait-style shots where the background is blurred but your subject is in focus. We gave it a quick test during our hands on time with the G7 Plus and found it produced solid shots with our subject nicely defined against the blurred background.

You can pre-adjust the level of blur as well, allowing you to get the look you want before hitting the shutter key.

The Moto G7 Plus comes with a host of other camera modes too, including cutout, spot color and cinemagraph, which you can read more about in our hands-on Moto G7 review.

Image credit: TechRadar

Round the front you get a 12MP camera in the notch, which also has a portrait mode. But without a secondary depth sensor, the G7 Plus has to rely on software smarts to work out what to blur.

You also get access to the spot color and cinemagraph modes here as well, but with a lower-quality sensor, don't expect results to be as good as those achieved with the rear cameras.

In terms of battery, the Moto G7 Plus comes with a reasonably-sized 3,000mAh power pack, but it's no where near as big as the monstrous 5,000mAh offering in the Moto G7 Power. Crucially, it's also smaller than the 3,200mAh battery in the G6 Plus – which doesn't guarantee less battery life, but that could end up being the case.

The reduction in battery size (and increase in screen size) over the G6 Plus does have us a little worried, but what the G7 Plus does have with none of the other G7 phones do is 27W TurboPower, with a supported plug adapter included in the box.

Motorola claims that this fast charging tech can offer 12 hours of use after just 15 minutes of plugged-in time. It's something we'll be putting to the test during our in-depth review.

Image credit: TechRadar

Specs and performance

At its heart the Moto G7 Plus has a Snapdragon 636 chipset, which is a step up over the 632 chip found in the other G7 handsets, giving the G7 Plus a power advantage and cementing its place at the top of the tree in the series.

It comes paired with 4GB of RAM, which is plenty to ensure Android 9 Pie – the latest version of Google's mobile OS – runs smoothly.

Motorola has applied its own relatively lightweight interface over the top, which keeps the familiar Android look and feel while adding additional features and gesture controls for greater customization aligning with your personal preferences.

There's also 64GB of internal storage (of which around 50GB is available to you), giving you plenty of space out the box for apps, games, photos and more. If you do find it filling up, the G7 Plus also boasts a microSD slot which supports cards up to 512GB in size.

You'll find an FM radio, NFC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi all inside the Moto G7 Plus, which stereo speakers provide better audio for video and games.

Image credit: TechRadar

Early verdict

The Moto G7 Plus is an unsurprising successor to the G6 Plus it replaces, with relatively incremental upgrades other than the camera where the improvements are more notable.

It represents good value for money and if you are after a great camera experience from a budget device, it gets the nod just ahead of the better-value Moto G7.