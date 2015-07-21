Which smartwatch will take top spot at the TechRadar Phone Awards?

Every day for the next week we're revealing the next part of our TechRadar Phone Awards 2015 shortlist and today it's the turn of the wrist. We've covered the Best Value Phone and Best Value Tablet already so be sure to check them out.

Just down below are the six contenders for the Best Smartwatch 2015. Many tried, but only some made it through to the top six. You might think this is already sewn up - but this is about the wearable that impressed us the most, with price playing less of a part in our judging process.

You'll have to wait until July 23 to find out the winner, but in the meantime there's a wealth of Phone Week coverage all over TechRadar to entertain you. So without further-a-do here is our shortlist.

LG G Watch Urbane

LG has had a big year in this sector featuring in our best smartwatch category twice. The G Watch Urbane is an attempt to appeal to a more premium market with a smarter design with Android Wear 5.1 installed and a decent battery life.

Pebble Steel

Pebble is known for creating e-ink screen wearables that last much longer than anything else, but the Pebble Steel blew everything out of the water. It's easy to read in direct sunlight, has a beautiful design and is even waterproof. The Pebble Time is coming to supersede it, but for now, this is still the best Pebble around.

Apple Watch

The big name on everyone's lips in the wearables space has been the Apple Watch and it would have been a crime not to feature it. Apple's first attempt at creating a wrist companion has worked rather well with a beautiful design and a clever interface that Android Wear can't live up to right now.

Sony SmartWatch 3

Sony has been deep in the smartwatch market for sometime now and the Sony SmartWatch 3 is the best yet. It performs really well, features built-in GPS and offers a good looking square display. What else do you need?

LG G Watch R

LG managed to do something that many others hadn't late last year; create a smartwatch that looks like an actual watch. Instead of opting for a square version the LG G Watch R went circular with a clear display and impressive performance.

Asus ZenWatch

We couldn't finish the list without including the Asus ZenWatch – one of the best smartwatches we've seen so far and at an affordable price. With interchangeable straps and a beautifully crafted core design Asus made a watch that impressed us way more than we were expecting.