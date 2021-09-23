Start your engines queens - and don't forget we drive on the right over here - as RuPaul's Drag Race returns to ol' Blighty for its third season. Promising plenty of creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, we've left no stone untucked as we explain how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 online from anywhere.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 Premiers: Thursday, September 23 at 7pm BST When: New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays Stream on: BBC Three via FREE stream on BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: tune in today with a 100% risk-free VPN

Mama Ru is giving us not one, but two seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race UK this year as 12 drag queens sashay onto the mainstage. But who will become the next Queen of Drag Race UK, and - more importantly - collect the most RuPeter Badges along the way?

Veronica Green makes her return to the werk room after having to pull out of the last series due to contracting Covid-19. RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 also sees the first cis-woman drag queen on the show. 27-year-old Victoria Scone is from Cardiff and has been doing drag for three years, stating drag has always been a part of her life.

Bringing a new realm of diversity to the competition, if she can lip sync and death drop like the best of them, it's alright with us.

Returning to your preferred device every Thursday, here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 online whether you're at home or abroad.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 online for FREE in the UK

Prepare to have your wig well and truly snatched as episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 drop online on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer every Thursday from September, 23 at 7pm BST. BBC Three is 100% free to stream with a valid TV licence and can be viewed on a number of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Don't fret, henny - you can make use of a VPN like Express VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream BBC iPlayer as if you were right at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK online from outside your country

Don't Ru the day you booked a trip abroad when season 3 of Drag Race UK started dropping. Sure to be serving looks, you'll be faced with geo-restrictions when trying to access the likes of BBC iPlayer. However, there is a werk around.

The best VPN - otherwise known as a virtual private network - offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch episodes live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 online in the US

WOW Presents Plus will be your ticket to drag heaven if you live in the US, with new episodes of Drag Race UK season 3 available from at 11am PST / 2pm EST – at exactly the same time as in the UK. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial. After that, a monthly subscription is a meagre $3.99 a month, which will give you access to the international versions of Drag Race (Thailand, Canada, Holland, and UK), in addition to dozens of drag documentaries, originals, and specials like Werq the World and UNHhhh. Out of the country and unable to connect to your WOW Presents Plus account? Simply download a VPN to overcome annoying geo-blocks and watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK online from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 online in Canada

Canadians…put the bass in your walk! Not only can you gag on all the eleganza extravaganza in sync with UK audiences, but you have two viewing options: Crave and OUTtv. Cable viewers can watch every episode on Crave, or catch the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 at 8pm ET on OUTtv. And if you’ve cut that the cord, both broadcasters have OTT alternatives: Crave's streaming service is CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) after your 7-day free trial, with the final episode of Drag Race UK dropping online on Thursday at 3.01pm ET. As well as HBO and Showtime programming and classic films, they’ve got RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 (in addition to all prior seasons), All Stars, and season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race. Alternatively, OUTtvGo will have the final episode of Drag Race UK just after its broadcast on OUTtv. It’s an online platform full of LGBTQ+ content, whose CND$3.99 monthly subscription is a bargain for fans of queer entertainment. An annual subscription is even cheaper in the long run for the one-off cost of CND$39.99. If you’re adventure seeking abroad while Drag Race UK is released online, geo-blocks will prevent you from catching all the werkroom backstabbing and bonding. A VPN like ExpressVPN, however, will let you connect to your VoD service back home, and as detailed above, they’re currently offering 49% off.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 online in Australia

New season 3 episodes will be available every week from September 23 on either WOW Presents Plus or Stan for those looking to watch in Australia. If you’re looking for a larger number of RuPaul shows, then Stan is your best option! It’s AUS$10 a month, but in addition to new Drag Race UK, it’s the exclusive home of all 13 seasons of the original Drag Race, Drag Race All Stars, Untucked, and lots more. Oh, and they offer an incredible 30-day free trial too! Alternatively, a monthly subscription to WOW Presents Plus – the home of all things drag – is AUS$5.49 after your 7-day free trial. Yass queen! And if you’re abroad? Just purchase a VPN as detailed above. It’ll let you stream Drag Race UK season 3 online from anywhere, so you can keep up to date with all Madame Ru’s talented queens.

Who are RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants for season 3?

Anubis, 19 from Brighton

Charity Kase, 24 from Preston

Choriza May, 30 from Newcastle

Elektra Fence, 29 from Burnley

Ella Vaday, 32 from Dagenham

Kitty Scott-Claw, 29 from Birmingham

Krystal Versace, 19 from Royal Tunbridge Wells

River Medway, 22 from Medway

Scarlett Harlett, 26 from East London

Vanity Milan, 29 from South London

Veronica Green, 35 from Rochdale

Victoria Scone, 27 from Cardiff

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 13 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.

