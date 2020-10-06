Vice Presidential Debate 2020 time, streams and how to watch online from anywhere

Following the utter disaster that was the first presidential debate last week, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will take the stage Wednesday night for the first and only Vice Presidential debate in the US 2020 election. Keep reading to find out exactly how you can watch the Vice Presidential debate from anywhere in the world, together with the times you need to tune in.

Vice Presidential Debate: times and location The Vice Presidential Debate will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, October 7. The debate begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT (2am BST, midday AEDT) and will run for 90 minutes in total. Full live streaming and TV channel details are below - including free coverage options - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

The Vice Presidential debate will take place at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah. Students from the University of Utah will make up the live audience at the debate but at this time, it is still unclear as to how many students will be in attendance.

USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate the Vice Presidential debate and she will also choose the topics that will be discussed by both candidates. However, Page has yet to publicly announce the topics at this time though many believe they will be similar to the ones covered during the first Presidential Debate. Over the course of Page’s 47-year career, she has covered ten presidential elections and six administrations as well as interviewed nine sitting American presidents.

As many attendees of the first Presidential Debate have now tested positive for Covid-19, there will be some big changes implemented ahead of the Vice Presidential Debate. Not only will Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris be seated 13-feet apart, plexiglass barriers will also be put up between the two candidates and moderator Susan Page.

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or are still undecided, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the first and only Vice Presidential Debate online or on TV from wherever you are in the world this week.

Vice Presidential Debate time and channels in the US

Tuesday's Vice Presidential Debate 2020 will start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. It’ll be 90 minutes long with nine 10-minute segments and no commercial breaks. The debate will wrap up at 10.30 pm ET / 7.30pm ET and most channels will have post-debate analysis. While the debate will end relatively early, expect to be up late watching all of the wall-to-wall coverage.

If you live in the US and have cable or even an indoor antenna, you’ll be able to watch the Vice Presidential Debate on TV as all of the major news networks including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-Span will show it. The debate will start at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and will run for 90 minutes. If you’d rather stream the debate online, you’re in luck as CBS News will show the full event on its YouTube channel.

The debate itself will be broadcast live as it happens but you’ll also be able to tune in to see each network’s commentary and score once it’s over.

Better yet, if you can't access a TV to watch tonight's Vice Presidential Date, or have cut the cord, there are ways to watch the live stream online. We’ve listed a few of our favorite options below to make things easier for you.

SlingTV $30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR.

$30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR. FuboTV $64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

$64.99 per month - FuboTV gives you access to 114 live TV channels including ABC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and more but it does not include CNN. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself. Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch the first presidential debate including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

$54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch the first presidential debate including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices. AT&T TV Now $55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month.

$55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month. YouTube TV $65 per month - YouTube’s live streaming service will give you access to all of the channels you’ll need to watch this year’s presidential debates including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. YouTube TV also has flexible contracts and no extra fees for HD or cancellation.

How to watch the Pence-Harris debate in Canada for free

If you live in Canada and want to watch the US Vice Presidential Debate, you can do so on CBC. The network will show the debate at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on CBC News Network.

Watch Pence-Harris debate in the UK for free

Fans of American politics in the UK will be able to watch tonight’s Vice Presidential Debate on BBC and on its iPlayer site and apps. The network’s coverage of the debate will begin at 1.30pm BST on BBC News Channel - so keep some coffee nearby.

You'll likely also find it featured on other rolling news stations, as well as online on most major newspapers' websites.

Get a Pence-Harris debate stream in Australia

Australian viewers without a cable subscription will be able to watch the Vice Presidential Debate on SBS beginning at 12pm AEST. If you happen to miss the debate, you can watch it online via SBS On Demand for free but you will need to create an account

US 2020 Election - Full debate schedule First presidential debate - Tuesday, September 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

- Tuesday, September 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Vice presidential debate - Wednesday, October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

- Wednesday, October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Second presidential debate - Thursday, October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

- Thursday, October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida Third presidential debate - Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch the debate online from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching the Vice Presidential Debate may be difficult as some viewing options could be geo-blocked.

Thankfully there’s an easy fix that will let you watch the Vice Presidential Debate online from anywhere. By downloading a VPN , you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the debate is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

